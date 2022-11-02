ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

St. Cecilia Music Center Launches the 11th season with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series on November 17, 2022 with a program entitled “Beethoven to Beach”

 3 days ago
Muskegon Museum of History and Science to Hold ‘True Crimes of Muskegon’ Event in November

The Muskegon Museum of History and Science of the Lakeshore Museum Center is holding an all-new event this fall called True Crimes of Muskegon. True Crimes of Muskegon will put participants in the shoes of a detective to solve real-life Muskegon crimes by examining evidence and reading witness statements to see if they can figure out who did it. Working in small groups, participants will be tasked with solving four different crimes to bring the perpetrators to justice.
