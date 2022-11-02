ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WKMI

Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100

It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

An Easy Guide to Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway

With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.
PORTAGE, MI
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life

Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
GARY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.

Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Luxury apartment project near Notre Dame begins

A Pennsylvania-based luxury home and apartment builder has broken ground on The 87, a 335-unit, high-end, low-rise apartment complex within walking distance of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) says the four-story structures will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom rental homes ranging from 420 square foot studios to 2,000 square foot townhomes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route

Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast

(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
ELKHART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store

A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
HOBART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Susanna’s Kitchen gets major donations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A big chunk of change was awarded to Susanna’s Kitchen, a non-profit in Elkhart that has been feeding the hungry for forty years. The non-profit provides a hot meal and a “we care attitude” to anyone who...
ELKHART, IN
townbroadcast.com

Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?

“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
