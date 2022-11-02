With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.

