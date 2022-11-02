Read full article on original website
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
An Easy Guide to Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway
With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.
Check Out These 3 Gem and Mineral Stores in Southwest Michigan
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there's something to the ideology that gems, minerals, and crystals are healing-- but that's not why I like them. I just have an attraction to shiny, pretty rocks!. I am by no means a "rockhound" but I do often come home from a day...
Attorney Tony Walker lived a wonderful life
Lawyer, public office holder, and supporter of education. William Anthony Walker was 55 when he passed Wednesday morning. Walker headed his own law practice, the Walker Law Group, and also put in time as a public office holder and a supporter of education. Mike Suggs served on school boards with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Inside Indiana Business
Luxury apartment project near Notre Dame begins
A Pennsylvania-based luxury home and apartment builder has broken ground on The 87, a 335-unit, high-end, low-rise apartment complex within walking distance of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) says the four-story structures will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom rental homes ranging from 420 square foot studios to 2,000 square foot townhomes.
nwi.life
La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route
Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
WNDU
Susanna’s Kitchen gets major donations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A big chunk of change was awarded to Susanna’s Kitchen, a non-profit in Elkhart that has been feeding the hungry for forty years. The non-profit provides a hot meal and a “we care attitude” to anyone who...
townbroadcast.com
Is the Sinclair Broadcast Group ruining Channel 3?
“Connect the dots… and pay attention.” — What I so often tell myself. I hear tell today that weather lady Christina Anthony is leaving WWMT-TV Channel 3. Her departure is latest in a puzzling string of female reporters and broadcasters who have exited the television station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group in recent years.
