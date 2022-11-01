Zach Bryan had quite a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night. He wound up having to cut it a little bit short, and also had to cut opener Charles Wesley Godwin (though he did bring him out later on to play a few songs), because snow was dumping on fans in the famous outdoor venue in Morrison, Colorado. But honestly, it sounds like the freezing temperatures and buckets of snow made for a once in a lifetime show, as […] The post Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MORRISON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO