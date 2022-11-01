Read full article on original website
Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beware: Denver has more rats than people could ever imagineMark StarDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Jelly Cafe Owner to Soon Open New Lunch and Dinner Spot
Restaurateur Josh Epps has a new concept up his sleeve
2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area
Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. THANKSGIVING EVENTS Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $130; cookstreet.com. ...
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Wheat Ridge Home Selling for $950k Has a Hidden Movie Theater
Having a hidden room in a home is something that has always been intriguing. Not only to myself but think of how cool it would be to have a little hideaway in your house when you were a kid. This Wheat Ridge home located at 6900 West 33rd Avenue has...
Denver Christkindlmarket offers new areas, activities and experiences
The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022.
coloradorailroadmuseum.org
Dining on the Rails November 2022: Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup
As the weather really starts to cool down, we thought we’d share the recipe for Old Fashioned Navy Bean Soup from the Denver & Rio Grande Western. Before we share the recipe, we are going to share the history of the soup itself. Navy Bean Soup, also commonly referred...
365traveler.com
23 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN GOLDEN CO YOU’LL LOVE
Do you dream of a Western adventure filled with stunning mountain views and outdoor activities? Look no further than Golden, Colorado. This charming small town is located just 15 miles west of Downtown Denver and is nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains. It offers a perfect mix of outdoor adventures and historic charm. It’s truly a Colorado town you don’t want to miss!
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 4-6, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
milehighcre.com
Phase 2 of DIA Great Hall Project Taking Shape
According to a construction progress update from Denver International Airport, the Great Hall Project has reached some significant milestones over the last several months as Phase 2 construction continues on the new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. In August, the new escalator located on the west...
Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible
Zach Bryan had quite a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night. He wound up having to cut it a little bit short, and also had to cut opener Charles Wesley Godwin (though he did bring him out later on to play a few songs), because snow was dumping on fans in the famous outdoor venue in Morrison, Colorado. But honestly, it sounds like the freezing temperatures and buckets of snow made for a once in a lifetime show, as […] The post Zach Bryan’s Performance Of “Snow” At Red Rocks While It’s Dumping Snow Is Absolutely Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Restaurants
GAYOT picked out the 10 best pizza restaurants in the U.S.
Westword
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind
The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Gated Home Sitting Atop 9+ Acres with Breathtaking Views Seeks $4.8 Million in Evergreen, Colorado
30726 Snowbird Lane Home in Evergreen, Colorado for Sale. 30726 Snowbird Lane, Evergreen, Colorado is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting atop 9+ acres with breathtaking views close to world-class ski areas, as well as Denver’s major league sporting events and cultural activities. This Home in Evergreen offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 30726 Snowbird Lane, please contact Gwenivere Snyder (Phone: 303-718-1085) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty & Rollie Jordan (Phone: 303-601-9055) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
