No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat following the quake, KNTV reported.

“This quake was considered too small and too far away from the coast ... to issue a tsunami product,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office tweeted early Wednesday, adding that data from a nearby buoy indicated “no vertical uplift in the water column.”

