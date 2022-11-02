Read full article on original website
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
The Fed's latest jumbo hike will put 'lead into the heels' of the US housing market, Freddie Mac says
Mortgage rates have dipped below 7%, but the once-hot US housing market will still cool, Freddie Mac said. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hike Wednesday will put extra drag on dynamics, it said Thursday. Buyers are put off by uncertainty or just can't afford it right now, its chief economist...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number.
POLITICO
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has a warning for the Hill: If an agreement isn't reached to avert a freight rail strike, "Congress will have to take action."
Two unions have rejected the September deal that helped avoid the threat of an immediate work stoppage. What's happening: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday he's not "actively involved in negotiations" between freight rail companies, a day before rank-and-file members of one of the involved unions votes on a compromise contract agreement brokered by the White House.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy
Shipping giant Maersk warned 'dark clouds' threaten the global economy as container demand slows. The Ukraine war and high inflation are weighing on consumer purchasing power, its CEO said Wednesday. Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, expects a more volatile business environment ahead. Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company,...
Dow rises 403 points in volatile session as investors assess strong jobs report and path of rate hikes
US stocks surged on Friday after a solid jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls jumping 261,000 in October. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, but the jobs report was likely not weak enough to change the Fed's interest rate hike plans. Stocks were also higher after new speculation that China would...
White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs
BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
Stock markets sink, dollar jumps
Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
BBC
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight
Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Trump's company to get a court monitor, judge rules
Former president’s lawyers fight bid for restraints on Trump’s business empire
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
TGIF! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. If you have a young child you're trying to keep on a sleep schedule, Godspeed. Today we've got stories on how the top hedge funds performed in October, one investment bank staying...
US News and World Report
Fed Says Financial System Holding up Through Turbulent Year
(Reuters) -Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business indebtedness has remained...
Justice Barrett, again, rejects bid to block Biden’s student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has, for the second time, rejected an emergency request to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief, even as legal uncertainty from other cases hangs over the program days before the midterm elections. Barrett on Friday turned down a bid to stop the...
US News and World Report
Fed’s Powell Finds Inflation a More Stubborn Foe Than Anticipated
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point hike in interest rates along with a statement that Wall Street interpreted as a signal it would begin easing its future pace of rate increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 300 points within minutes. Then, Chairman Jerome...
5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through
The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...
