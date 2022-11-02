ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has a warning for the Hill: If an agreement isn't reached to avert a freight rail strike, "Congress will have to take action."

Two unions have rejected the September deal that helped avoid the threat of an immediate work stoppage. What's happening: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday he's not "actively involved in negotiations" between freight rail companies, a day before rank-and-file members of one of the involved unions votes on a compromise contract agreement brokered by the White House.
CBS Boston

White House announces efforts to help Americans with rising energy costs

BOSTON – The White House is announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter.Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the plan during her trip to Boston on Wednesday.President Joe Biden's administration says it is taking several steps to help low- and middle-income families.They include $4.5 billion in assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.There's also $9 billion in funding for rebate programs aimed at helping homeowners make their homes more efficient.Money is also being set aside to support development of energy-efficient heat pumps.
AFP

Stock markets sink, dollar jumps

Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
BBC

US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight

Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
US News and World Report

Fed Says Financial System Holding up Through Turbulent Year

(Reuters) -Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business indebtedness has remained...
US News and World Report

Fed’s Powell Finds Inflation a More Stubborn Foe Than Anticipated

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis point hike in interest rates along with a statement that Wall Street interpreted as a signal it would begin easing its future pace of rate increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 300 points within minutes. Then, Chairman Jerome...
Business Insider

5.5 million student-loan borrowers will struggle to restart payments in January, a consumer watchdog finds — but a third of them could have their balances completely wiped out if Biden's debt cancellation plan goes through

The CFPB said that 5.5 million student-loan borrowers could struggle to repay debt in January. But one-third of them could have their balances completely wiped out from Biden's debt relief plan. The plan is currently on hold until the 8th Circuit makes a decision on its legality. Millions of student-loan...

