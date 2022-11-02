Read full article on original website
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
The myth of U.S. energy independence
Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
aircargoweek.com
DB Schenker to open high-tech logistics centre in the Czech Republic
DB Schenker will be opening a new site in the Czech Republic region next year. The highly automated fulfilment warehouse will expand the company’s logistics capacities and shortens delivery times. Along with retail operations, the new distribution centre will also manage B2C e-commerce activities, including an extensive value added services area addressing the demand for personalised products requested by consumers.
aircargoweek.com
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and Jan de Rijk Logistics introduce new LHV
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) and Jan de Rijk Logistics have joined forces to take the new Long Heavy Vehicle (LHV) into operation. This completely new truck combination will run on BioFuel – Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil 100 (HVO100). The big advantage of using an LHV is the...
aircargoweek.com
British Airways, LanzaJet, and Nova Pangaea Technologies work to accelerate project and develop SAF for commercial use
British Airways, LanzaJet and Nova Pangaea Technologies have signed an agreement that will accelerate their ground-breaking Project Speedbird initiative to develop cost-effective sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial use in the UK. As part of the agreement, British Airways’ parent company IAG, is investing in the project to support the next phase of development work that will help decarbonise the aviation industry.
aircargoweek.com
Qatar Airways Cargo launches freighters to Riyadh
Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced freighter operations to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The Boeing 777 freighter operates twice a week, offering cargo capacity of 100 tonnes per flight. The cargo carrier serves the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim and Medina, with a total of 96 passenger flights every week,...
aircargoweek.com
Eurora automates adherence to new Singaporean legislation
Eurora Solutions, the provider of a leading AI/ML-powered (artificial intelligence/machine learning) cross-border trade compliance platform, notes the upcoming regulation changes in Singapore, which directly affects UK and EU companies exporting low-value goods to Singapore. From January 1st 2023, the Singapore GST exemption on imported low-value goods (up to £250) will be discontinued, and all goods delivered to Singapore via air or post will be subject to GST. Simultaneously, the current GST rate will rise from seven per cent to eight per cent.
aircargoweek.com
New dates confirmed for air cargo Southeast Asia
MMI Asia, the organisers of Southeast Asia’s inaugural edition of transport logistic and air cargo, have released new dates for the 2023 event, creating more exhibition space to meet demand from exhibitors. The show will now take place on 1st-3rd November 2023. Singapore’s iconic Sands Expo and Convention Centre...
aircargoweek.com
Magaya and CargoAi announce strategic partnership
CargoAi and Magaya has announced a strategic technology partnership that will allow Magaya Rate Management customers to easily connect to all CargoAi digital solutions. “We are excited to now offer the ability for our Rate Management customers to discover the best air shipment schedules and rates in a matter of seconds with our CargoAi partnership,” Mark Buman, CRO at Magaya, commented.
aircargoweek.com
No peak season in sight as general air cargo market demand dips 8% in October
Christmas didn’t come early for the global air cargo industry as volumes declined 8% year-over-year in October and provided no current signals to indicate an upturn in 2023, as year-over-year demand fell for the eighth consecutive month, according to new weekly market data from industry analysts CLIVE Data Services, part of Xeneta.
