Read full article on original website
Related
aircargoweek.com
Magaya and CargoAi announce strategic partnership
CargoAi and Magaya has announced a strategic technology partnership that will allow Magaya Rate Management customers to easily connect to all CargoAi digital solutions. “We are excited to now offer the ability for our Rate Management customers to discover the best air shipment schedules and rates in a matter of seconds with our CargoAi partnership,” Mark Buman, CRO at Magaya, commented.
Comments / 0