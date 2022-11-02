Eurora Solutions, the provider of a leading AI/ML-powered (artificial intelligence/machine learning) cross-border trade compliance platform, notes the upcoming regulation changes in Singapore, which directly affects UK and EU companies exporting low-value goods to Singapore. From January 1st 2023, the Singapore GST exemption on imported low-value goods (up to £250) will be discontinued, and all goods delivered to Singapore via air or post will be subject to GST. Simultaneously, the current GST rate will rise from seven per cent to eight per cent.

1 DAY AGO