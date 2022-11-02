Read full article on original website
aircargoweek.com
British Airways, LanzaJet, and Nova Pangaea Technologies work to accelerate project and develop SAF for commercial use
British Airways, LanzaJet and Nova Pangaea Technologies have signed an agreement that will accelerate their ground-breaking Project Speedbird initiative to develop cost-effective sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial use in the UK. As part of the agreement, British Airways’ parent company IAG, is investing in the project to support the next phase of development work that will help decarbonise the aviation industry.
aircargoweek.com
WFS opens new Cargo facility at Copenhagen Airport
Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has opened its latest and third cargo handling facility at Copenhagen Airport. The new Terminal 3 cargo building adds a further 3,700m² warehouse facility to WFS’ handling infrastructure in Copenhagen, where it handles over 100,000 tonnes of cargo a year, carried onboard passenger and freighter services.
aircargoweek.com
Qatar Airways Cargo launches freighters to Riyadh
Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced freighter operations to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The Boeing 777 freighter operates twice a week, offering cargo capacity of 100 tonnes per flight. The cargo carrier serves the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim and Medina, with a total of 96 passenger flights every week,...
aircargoweek.com
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and Jan de Rijk Logistics introduce new LHV
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) and Jan de Rijk Logistics have joined forces to take the new Long Heavy Vehicle (LHV) into operation. This completely new truck combination will run on BioFuel – Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil 100 (HVO100). The big advantage of using an LHV is the...
aircargoweek.com
New dates confirmed for air cargo Southeast Asia
MMI Asia, the organisers of Southeast Asia’s inaugural edition of transport logistic and air cargo, have released new dates for the 2023 event, creating more exhibition space to meet demand from exhibitors. The show will now take place on 1st-3rd November 2023. Singapore’s iconic Sands Expo and Convention Centre...
aircargoweek.com
No peak season in sight as general air cargo market demand dips 8% in October
Christmas didn’t come early for the global air cargo industry as volumes declined 8% year-over-year in October and provided no current signals to indicate an upturn in 2023, as year-over-year demand fell for the eighth consecutive month, according to new weekly market data from industry analysts CLIVE Data Services, part of Xeneta.
aircargoweek.com
Eurora automates adherence to new Singaporean legislation
Eurora Solutions, the provider of a leading AI/ML-powered (artificial intelligence/machine learning) cross-border trade compliance platform, notes the upcoming regulation changes in Singapore, which directly affects UK and EU companies exporting low-value goods to Singapore. From January 1st 2023, the Singapore GST exemption on imported low-value goods (up to £250) will be discontinued, and all goods delivered to Singapore via air or post will be subject to GST. Simultaneously, the current GST rate will rise from seven per cent to eight per cent.
Climate activists storm Amsterdam airport and block private jets
Sitdown protests are part of a day of demonstrations in and around Amsterdam airport
