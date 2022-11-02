ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

SBCC Roundup: Women’s Water Polo Rolls to 8th Straight WSC Title; Men’s Hoops Posts First Win

SBCC (27-5, 7-0) will head to next weekend's So Cal Regionals riding a 10-game win streak that includes a win over last year's state champion West Valley. The Pirates (15-10, 4-3) scored both of their goals in the first half before Santa Barbara ended things on a 15-0 scoring run. Emily Lopez led SBCC with four goals. Jenna Olsonand Eden Tal once again both recorded hat tricks. A total of 11 Vaqueros found the back of the net.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Celebrates Nine Student Athletes Signing to Play at the Next Level

Dos Pueblos had nine senior student athletes sign their college letters of intent in an early signing-day ceremony in the foyer of Sovine Gym on Tuesday. The athletes that signed were Makeila Cervantes (indoor volleyball) with Pomona Pitzer; Chloe Hoffman (beach volleyball), Stanford; Maddie Ness (lacrosse), Embry-Riddle; Ryan Speshyock (baseball), Stanford; Emma Gilbert (water polo), Harvard; Ava Bennett (water polo), Pomona College; Cooper Costello (swimming), University of Chicago; Nikko Carrillo (swimming), Wagner College and Avery Ball (lacrosse), Messiah College.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon on Nov. 7

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 7, at Harry's Plaza Cafe. The Athletes of the week were Providence tennis player Avala Elwood and San Marcos water polo goalie Matthew Demboski. The Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Santa Barbara High went to twin brothers Jaxon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Charles Theodore Stevens of Santa Barbara, 1927-2022

Charles Theodore Stevens passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on Jan. 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SYV Historical Museum & Carriage House Hosts 38th Annual Vaquero Show

The Santa Ynez Valley’s annual Vaquero Show & Sale returns to the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House for the 38th year Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13, with two dinners, a live auction, day-long demonstrations, and a sale of collectibles. The museum houses a collection showcasing the...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Santa Barbara for the Birds

The website is powered by the Cornell Lab, Colorado State University, and UMass at Amherst. When I discovered BirdCast last spring, I was astounded. It estimates the population, speed, direction and altitude of migrating birds on any given night. The number of birds crossing Santa Barbara County, headed for summer breeding and feeding grounds, was in the hundreds of thousands.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Water Purification Collaboration Involving UCSB Rsearchers Gets $12 Million Grant

For taking novel membrane-based approaches — and new materials to enable them — to change how we purify water, a team including researchers at UC Santa Barbara has received a $12 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) through its Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) Program. The...
Noozhawk

Latest Campaign Filings Show Lopsided Fundraising Among Local Candidates

In the final sprint to Tuesday’s election, Democrats Salud Carbajal and Gregg Hart have far outdistanced their opponents in campaign fundraising. Carbajal, a three-term congressman from Santa Barbara, has raised $2.1 million in his bid for re-election representing the 24th Congressional District. His Republican opponent, Dr. Brad Allen, has raised $26,500, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Fewer Than a Quarter of Santa Barbara County 2022 Election Ballots Returned So Far

As the Nov. 8 general election enters its final hours, only about 22.7% of the 288,000 ballots mailed out in Santa Barbara County have been returned so far, officials say. “Of course we’re hoping for more (ballots returned),” said county Clerk-Recorder Joe Holland, who reminded registered voters to return their ballots or to vote at a polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Fires City Attorney Ariel Calonne

Santa Barbara’s City Council voted to fire City Attorney Ariel Calonne during a special closed session meeting Tuesday, a decision made more than three months after Calonne was put on paid administrative leave. Calonne, who was hired as city attorney in 2014, was placed on paid administrative leave in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy