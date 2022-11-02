Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Cole Anderson Gives Gauchos a Jolting Start With 25-Point Barrage
A gimpy ankle kept UC Santa Barbara’s Cole Anderson out of last year’s season-opening basketball rout over San Francisco State. But the injury boots were on the other feet for Monday’s redux. The sophomore guard filled in for two injured starters by filling up the basket with...
Noozhawk
SBCC Roundup: 3-Goal Outburst Leads Men’s Soccer; Women’s Basketball Wins
SBCC erupted for three goals in a five-minute span to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat Hancock, 3-2, in a Western State Conference men's soccer game last Friday. The Vaqueros improved to 5-3 in the WSC and 10-4-4 overall. Hancock is 2-5-1 and 3-12-3. Timo Jansen, Dylan Rogers and Brandon...
Noozhawk
SBCC Roundup: Women’s Water Polo Rolls to 8th Straight WSC Title; Men’s Hoops Posts First Win
SBCC (27-5, 7-0) will head to next weekend's So Cal Regionals riding a 10-game win streak that includes a win over last year's state champion West Valley. The Pirates (15-10, 4-3) scored both of their goals in the first half before Santa Barbara ended things on a 15-0 scoring run. Emily Lopez led SBCC with four goals. Jenna Olsonand Eden Tal once again both recorded hat tricks. A total of 11 Vaqueros found the back of the net.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Celebrates Nine Student Athletes Signing to Play at the Next Level
Dos Pueblos had nine senior student athletes sign their college letters of intent in an early signing-day ceremony in the foyer of Sovine Gym on Tuesday. The athletes that signed were Makeila Cervantes (indoor volleyball) with Pomona Pitzer; Chloe Hoffman (beach volleyball), Stanford; Maddie Ness (lacrosse), Embry-Riddle; Ryan Speshyock (baseball), Stanford; Emma Gilbert (water polo), Harvard; Ava Bennett (water polo), Pomona College; Cooper Costello (swimming), University of Chicago; Nikko Carrillo (swimming), Wagner College and Avery Ball (lacrosse), Messiah College.
Noozhawk
San Marcos’ Matthew Demboski, Avala Elwood of Providence Named Athletes of the Week
San Marcos water polo goalie Matthew Demboski and Avala Elwood, the No. 1 singles player for the Providence girls tennis team, were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Demboski made 12 saves and stopped...
Noozhawk
Society of Actuaries Recognizes UCSB as a Center of Actuarial Excellence
Actuaries are a meticulous bunch, so it’s no small honor that the Society of Actuaries has recognized UC Santa Barbara as a Center of Actuarial Excellence (CAE). The distinction is the culmination of an extensive vetting process and confers benefits and esteem to the program, its students and alumni.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon on Nov. 7
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon on Monday, Nov. 7, at Harry's Plaza Cafe. The Athletes of the week were Providence tennis player Avala Elwood and San Marcos water polo goalie Matthew Demboski. The Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Santa Barbara High went to twin brothers Jaxon...
Noozhawk
Brothers Jerrard, Jaxon Burford Honored as SBART’s Scholar Athletes of Year for Santa Barbara High
The Burford twins were a big part of Santa Barbara High winning its fourth straight Channel League boys water polo title this season. Jaxon Burford stopped the shots as the Dons’ goalie, while Jerrard Burford played in the field and led the team goal scoring. The pair served as...
Noozhawk
Charles Theodore Stevens of Santa Barbara, 1927-2022
Charles Theodore Stevens passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on Jan. 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up.
Noozhawk
Tiny Species Known Only From Fossils Found Alive in Santa Barbara Tidepools
Discovering a new species is always exciting, but so is finding one alive that everyone assumed had been lost to the passage of time. A small clam, previously known only from fossils, has recently been found living at Naples Point, just up the coast from UC Santa Barbara. The discovery appears in the journal Zookeys.
Noozhawk
SYV Historical Museum & Carriage House Hosts 38th Annual Vaquero Show
The Santa Ynez Valley’s annual Vaquero Show & Sale returns to the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House for the 38th year Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13, with two dinners, a live auction, day-long demonstrations, and a sale of collectibles. The museum houses a collection showcasing the...
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: Santa Barbara for the Birds
The website is powered by the Cornell Lab, Colorado State University, and UMass at Amherst. When I discovered BirdCast last spring, I was astounded. It estimates the population, speed, direction and altitude of migrating birds on any given night. The number of birds crossing Santa Barbara County, headed for summer breeding and feeding grounds, was in the hundreds of thousands.
Noozhawk
Water Purification Collaboration Involving UCSB Rsearchers Gets $12 Million Grant
For taking novel membrane-based approaches — and new materials to enable them — to change how we purify water, a team including researchers at UC Santa Barbara has received a $12 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) through its Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) Program. The...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Is New 378-unit State Housing Complex Responsible Urban Planning?
According to a recent Noozhawk report, a new 160-unit project was “Fast-tracked by state law instead of the often-glacial local approval process, a new affordable housing project for seniors is rising fast in Santa Maria. Officials say a 218-unit second phase has not yet started the permitting process.”. Prior...
Noozhawk
Latest Campaign Filings Show Lopsided Fundraising Among Local Candidates
In the final sprint to Tuesday’s election, Democrats Salud Carbajal and Gregg Hart have far outdistanced their opponents in campaign fundraising. Carbajal, a three-term congressman from Santa Barbara, has raised $2.1 million in his bid for re-election representing the 24th Congressional District. His Republican opponent, Dr. Brad Allen, has raised $26,500, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Noozhawk
Storm Drops Rain on Santa Barbara County; More On the Way
This week’s storm delivered almost an inch of rain to some areas of Santa Barbara County on Monday. The county monitoring stations with the most rainfall recorded were: Refugio Pass with 1.14 inches; KTYD with 0.99 inches; and San Marcos Pass with 0.93 inches recorded as of 6 p.m.
Noozhawk
County OKs Construction Contract for Santa Ynez Valley Trail Project Along North Refugio Road
Construction on the North Refugio Road trail project in the Santa Ynez Valley will start in December after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved plans and a construction contract Tuesday. The off-road pedestrian path will be built on the west side of North Refugio Road, from Stadium Drive...
Noozhawk
Fewer Than a Quarter of Santa Barbara County 2022 Election Ballots Returned So Far
As the Nov. 8 general election enters its final hours, only about 22.7% of the 288,000 ballots mailed out in Santa Barbara County have been returned so far, officials say. “Of course we’re hoping for more (ballots returned),” said county Clerk-Recorder Joe Holland, who reminded registered voters to return their ballots or to vote at a polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Fires City Attorney Ariel Calonne
Santa Barbara’s City Council voted to fire City Attorney Ariel Calonne during a special closed session meeting Tuesday, a decision made more than three months after Calonne was put on paid administrative leave. Calonne, who was hired as city attorney in 2014, was placed on paid administrative leave in...
