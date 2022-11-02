Charles Theodore Stevens passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on Jan. 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up.

