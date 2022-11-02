Read full article on original website
Under Armour lowers sales and earnings outlook
Revenue at Under Armour Inc. was up 2 percent or 5 percent currency neutral to 1.6 billion dollars compared to the prior year. The company has revised its outlook for the year ahead due primarily to a more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency.
Hugo Boss records strong growth in Q3, raises full year guidance
Hugo Boss Group sales increased by 18 percent currency-adjusted to 933 million euros, representing the highest quarterly sales in the history of the company. In group currency, this corresponds to an increase of 24 percent. Compared to 2019 levels, currency-adjusted sales growth was 27 percent. “We look back on an...
Frasers acquires 95 percent of Mysale shares, could trigger acquisition and AIM delisting
After undergoing a lengthy process, Frasers Group has announced that it has acquired 95.35 percent of Mysale’s shares as its offer period for the Australian marketplace's shareholders came to a close. As of November 1, the group said it now owns or has received valid acceptances totaling over 991.5...
