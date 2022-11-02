ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season

Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
NECN

Multiple Fights Break Out After Massive Hit in Bruins Vs. Rangers

WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden.
NECN

Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
NECN

‘He's a Monster': Disabled Victim's Mother Speaks Out Against Bruins' Miller

The Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller is marred in controversy over his conviction for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers says Mitchell racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years. In middle school, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge and a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act.
NECN

Celtics-Cavaliers Takeaways: Another OT Loss as Defense Falters

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth...
