The Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller is marred in controversy over his conviction for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers says Mitchell racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years. In middle school, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge and a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO