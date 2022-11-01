Read full article on original website
fitchburgstar.com
United Way of Dane County receives $1 million grant for housing, food programs
The United Way of Dane County announced that it has been awarded a grant of $1.1 million from the Henry J. Predolin Foundation to support two housing and three food programs throughout Dane County. This marks the largest grant received from the foundation, adding to their 14 years of support...
fitchburgstar.com
Board of Education approves two potential tax levies ahead of election
The Oregon School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved two tax levies at their Monday, Oct. 24 meeting to prepare for the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, which includes a ballot question regarding the district’s $11.4 million operational referendum. If the referendum fails, the total school tax...
fitchburgstar.com
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
