Dane County, WI

fitchburgstar.com

Board of Education approves two potential tax levies ahead of election

The Oregon School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved two tax levies at their Monday, Oct. 24 meeting to prepare for the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, which includes a ballot question regarding the district’s $11.4 million operational referendum. If the referendum fails, the total school tax...
OREGON, WI
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation

Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DANE COUNTY, WI

