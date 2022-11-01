Read full article on original website
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
WBBJ
2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
Kait 8
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years after officers shot during standoff
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a […]
Kait 8
Ex-early learning center worker charged with abusing students
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – An ex-Missouri early learning center worker is behind bars after police said she was caught on video abusing her students. According to the Hayti Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers received a report from the Early Learning Center that one of their teachers, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, was seen in the video striking, grabbing, choking, and cursing at the students.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-02-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying and capturing the individual shown in these photos. The perp broke into the BP Station located on North Parkway across from Jackson State. He pried open the front door to gain entry and stole over 150 packs of Newport cigarettes plus a large amount of cash.
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting search for SUV
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
WBBJ
100+ inmates prepare for release at TDOC re-entry event
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — More than 100 men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are learning what it takes to remain crime-free as they prepare for their release. The men recently participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s re-entry resource fair. The event gives the inmates the opportunity...
227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday, October 25. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
More than a third of TN counties lack maternity care resources, data shows
A recently released report finds that more than a third of Tennessee is considered a maternity care desert, which means mothers and pregnant women have no access to maternal care in the county where they live.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
