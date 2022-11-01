Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
Aurora News Register
Knust's drive for five
Drew Knust had himself a night Friday. The Aurora QB1 rushed for five touchdowns and added a sixth passing score as the Huskies downed Lincoln Christian 48-28 to advance to the Class C1 semifinals. Knust had four rushing scores in the first half with a fifth passing TD as the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 2 of quarterfinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 Oakland-Craig defeats Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 Archbishop Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 Amherst defeats Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 Class...
Nebraska high school playoff volleyball highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our local high school playoff volleyball teams CLASS C2 #4 Oakland-Craig 3, #5 Southwest 2 CLASS D2 #1 Norfolk Catholic 3, #8 Nebraska Christian 0 #7 Cedar Catholic 3, #2 Cambridge 2
Pierce, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might be third in line when it comes to fans’ attention these days, but there’s good news for that team incoming these days anyway. Perhaps the better part about this news is that it’s a statement about the program’s future. That’s...
Corn Nation
Five Heart Podcast 301: Nebraska Coaching Search - All You Hear Are Lies
I did a Five Heart Podcast episode live on YouTube, mostly to discuss the explosions of rumors that appeared yesterday, flying around Nebraska football like so many mosquitoes. I spent the first 30 minutes discussing Nebraska’s coaching search, then the remaining show talking a bit about the game ahead with...
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it
When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
News Channel Nebraska
Sunset Plaza Mall, Norfolk officially announce new tenants
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska city officially announced new retail stores coming to its mall. Planet Fitness has officially signed as a new tenant at Sunset Plaza Mall, while Kohl's and T.J. Maxx are in the final stages of negotiations. The ownership of Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, along with the City of Norfolk, made the announcement Wednesday morning.
