News Channel Nebraska
Pierce takes down defending champs in C1 quarters
PIERCE - Class C1 #2 Pierce set the tone defensively early, and built an insurmountable lead as they advanced to their fourth straight state semi-final. The Blue Jays held off defending C1 state champs Columbus Lakeview 33-23 at home on Friday. Pierce held off a furious rally late, with the Vikings scoring all 23 of their points in the final 5:15 of the game.
Aurora News Register
Knust's drive for five
Drew Knust had himself a night Friday. The Aurora QB1 rushed for five touchdowns and added a sixth passing score as the Huskies downed Lincoln Christian 48-28 to advance to the Class C1 semifinals. Knust had four rushing scores in the first half with a fifth passing TD as the...
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Exmark Manufacturing, Wilber-Clatonia Schools undertake project
WILBER - The City of Wilber and a Beatrice manufacturer have combined efforts to make park improvements at a local lake, in the city. Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice selected the project as its annual Big Rock effort...in conjunction with the Wilber Pathways to Progress Committee. Last Thursday, October 27th…the Beatrice...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
albionnewsonline.com
LLNRD approves new irrigated acres in five counties
Due to groundwater rising in specified areas, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board recently approved new irrigated acres for 2023 in an area between the Middle Loup and North Loup Rivers in Valley, Loup, Sherman, Howard and Custer counties. Over 1,100 acres were approved. Groundwater levels in some parts...
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
knopnews2.com
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant. Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed...
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
News Channel Nebraska
$600 million Heartwell Renewables plant is ‘once-in-a-generation’ project for Hastings
HASTINGS, NE — A once-in-a-generation project in underway in Hastings. That’s the phrase Mayor Corey Stutte used at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Heartwell Renewables production plant. He says there will be a multiplier effect locally on the $600 million investment pledged by the business. “The scale of...
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County named in election lawsuit
Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
News Channel Nebraska
One arrested after overnight standoff near Daykin
DAYKIN, NE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an overnight standoff that lasted nearly six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin is facing multiple felonies after the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of...
