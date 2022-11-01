GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.

