Milligan, NE

Aurora News Register

Knust's drive for five

Drew Knust had himself a night Friday. The Aurora QB1 rushed for five touchdowns and added a sixth passing score as the Huskies downed Lincoln Christian 48-28 to advance to the Class C1 semifinals. Knust had four rushing scores in the first half with a fifth passing TD as the...
AURORA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 2 of quarterfinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 Oakland-Craig defeats Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 Archbishop Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 Amherst defeats Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 Class...
LINCOLN, NE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GRAND ISLAND, NE
Corn Nation

Five Heart Podcast 301: Nebraska Coaching Search - All You Hear Are Lies

I did a Five Heart Podcast episode live on YouTube, mostly to discuss the explosions of rumors that appeared yesterday, flying around Nebraska football like so many mosquitoes. I spent the first 30 minutes discussing Nebraska’s coaching search, then the remaining show talking a bit about the game ahead with...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster

Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Minnesota

It’s another Husker Football Weekend and it’s time for another Husker win and way past time for the Huskers to bring back the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy. Tanner Morgan may be the weakest link on the Minnesota team. The defensive front of Nebraska is going to get to the quarterback and force him to make mistakes, then the secondary is going to take advantage of that.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: AD starts Dave Aranda fire while trying to douse it

When it comes to the Nebraska football team, it’s a safe bet that rumors about who is going to be the next head coach are only going to heat up in the coming weeks. After all, it’s assumed that Scott Frost’s official “permanent” replacement will be named either right before or right after the Black Friday game. That’s coming up rather fast.
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE

