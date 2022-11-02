ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hindu Society of Minnesota stresses past and future, at one of largest U.S. temples

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- In a few months, the Hindu Society of Minnesota will celebrate 45 years in our state. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen learned about the past and future of one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States."It took us about three to four years to construct the temple," said Sushumna Aggarwal, chair of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.In the city of Maple Grove, you'll find a passage to India. The city's Hindu temple draws people from across the Midwest. Some drive several hours through several states just to worship there."Hinduism is like 3...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KROC News

Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
RICHMOND, MN
boreal.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

CSB/SJU Offers New Climate Studies Minor

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - In response to student requests, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will offer a minor in climate studies starting next fall. CSB/SJU joins only a handful of other colleges that offer a climate studies program, and officials say it will complement the existing environmental studies major.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
trfradio.com

Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident

A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

