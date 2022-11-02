Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening a U.S. Senator
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents, on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside the state of Minnesota.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of soliciting a child after he got caught in an online sting by undercover police. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty on October 26th and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Wilson was also sentenced...
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Hindu Society of Minnesota stresses past and future, at one of largest U.S. temples
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- In a few months, the Hindu Society of Minnesota will celebrate 45 years in our state. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen learned about the past and future of one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States."It took us about three to four years to construct the temple," said Sushumna Aggarwal, chair of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.In the city of Maple Grove, you'll find a passage to India. The city's Hindu temple draws people from across the Midwest. Some drive several hours through several states just to worship there."Hinduism is like 3...
St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month. Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants. President Travis Negaard says they new they...
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
boreal.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
CSB/SJU Offers New Climate Studies Minor
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - In response to student requests, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will offer a minor in climate studies starting next fall. CSB/SJU joins only a handful of other colleges that offer a climate studies program, and officials say it will complement the existing environmental studies major.
Sheri From Alexandria Wins Dream Getaway 65 – Can You Say Tropical Vacation?
We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria. I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.
Stearns County Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Albany man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless victim. The rape happened at the woman's home on...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident
A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0