ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson Reveals She Split From Fiance Brett Dier 2 Years Ago: Time to ‘Move On’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJeSc_0iviHpfs00
Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A shocking update. Haley Lu Richardson revealed she and fiancé Brett Dier secretly called it quits in 2020.

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Read article

"Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago," the White Lotus star, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 1, alongside a selfie taken with the Jane the Virgin alum, 32. "But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out."

Richardson explained that the former couple wanted to keep their breakup private. "I'm so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now," she added. "Love yourselves! Life is life babies!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3e8l_0iviHpfs00
Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier Courtesy of Haley Lu Richardson/Instagram

The Five Feet Apart actress gushed over being able to share "such a deeply special chunk of" her life with Dier, who uploaded a similar announcement via his own account the same day.

‘Jane The Virgin’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Read article

"We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time," the Canadian actor told his followers. "We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us). Haley's post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!"

The exes were together for seven years before Richardson revealed in 2019 that she spontaneously popped the question to her then-beau. "I just asked," she said during an appearance on Busy Tonight that March. "Neither of us are, like, crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, 'Wanna marry me?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unTkO_0iviHpfs00
Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Edge of Seventeen star quipped, "Maybe that got us in the mood, I don't know. But yeah, we're engaged now."

Longest Celebrity Engagements: Amy Adams and More

Read article

One month prior, the Shake It Up alum told Cosmopolitan that she and Dier weren't rushing into wedding planning. "We just want to take our time. We're still not used to the word fiancé," she said in February 2019. "It's so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We're just engaged. And I love Brett. And we'll get married one day."

Richardson recalled the day she proposed, confessing that she "had no idea when [she] woke up that morning" that she would be taking the big leap. "I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes," she continued. "I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it."

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is bringing it every week. Judge Derek Hough is keeping an eye on the highest-scoring stars, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. But he has been pleasantly surprised by singer and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. “She’s magnetic to watch,” Derek […] The post Derek Hough Said It “Breaks My Heart” That Leslie Jordan Never Got To Be On Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Lauren Graham Breaks Silence On Peter Krause Split 1 Year Later: We Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’

It’s been over a year since Lauren Graham, 55, and Peter Krause, 57, split, and now that some time has gone by, the Gilmore Girls actress said she can now see that they probably weren’t the best partners for each other. The 55-year-old actress told PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday, Nov. 2, “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor. Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation. In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

239K+
Followers
24K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy