Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Kris Jones Making Notre Dame Return
By the time Kristopher Jones completed his visit to Notre Dame this summer, the elite 2024 Virginia linebacker knew he wanted to return. “Just the environment,” the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “The coaching staff treated me well and I just wanted to get back up to see.”
irishsportsdaily.com
GAME THREAD | No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3) Notre Dame Stadium | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Clemson -4.0 | O/U: 44.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. Notre Dame fell 21-10 to Ohio State earlier this year and while there was disappointment with the loss there was also hope as the Irish could have easily left Columbus with a win. Saturday will be another one of those tests to see how far Marcus Freeman’s team has come since the week one loss.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame & Jarrett Patterson Focused on Finishing Strong
Notre Dame could have folded after starting the season 0-2 or even after a disappointing loss to Stanford in October. Captain Jarrett Patterson and other veterans weren’t going to let the season go to waste, which meant digging deep to finish strong. “Just that togetherness,” Patterson said of rebound....
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Cameron Lindsey Excited For First Look At Notre Dame
Cameron Lindsey started hearing from Notre Dame in earnest after Sept. 1st, when colleges could begin directly contacting prospects in the Class of 2024. “They invited me to a game earlier in the year, but I think I had already set a game to be at or something like that, so I couldn't make it,” the Pennsylvania linebacker told Irish Sports Daily.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey on Elevating Game, Clemson & Jordan Botelho
Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey spoke following Tuesday’s practice as the Irish prepare for No. 4 Clemson. 0:00 - Why his game has taken off over the last few weeks. 0:25 - Excitement level to face Clemson on Saturday. 0:39 - On his teammates helping him make big...
irishsportsdaily.com
Isaiah Foskey Chasing Notre Dame History
Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey returned for his senior year to improve his game, but also to chase Justin Tuck’s sack records. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder enters this weekend’s showdown with No. 4 Clemson with 7.5 sacks on the year, which puts him just 1.5 sacks behind Tuck’s Notre Dame career record of 24.5.
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Game Predictions: Clemson
It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. The Irish are looking for a huge win over No. 4 Clemson while the Tigers are hoping to extend their playoff chances with a big win in South Bend. Which team will come out on top?. Mike Frank.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 ATH Tae Johnson Excited To Get Back To Notre Dame
Brauntae Johnson made a pair of trips to Notre Dame over the summer, including an appearance at Irish Invasion, where the 2024 Indiana athlete earned an offer from the Irish. He returned a month later for Notre Dame’s BBQ and is set to be back again. “I'm going...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Sam Pilof Making Second Notre Dame Trip
Sam Pilof has had his eye on the Notre Dame-Clemson game circled on his calendar since the summer. It’ll be here on Saturday night and the 2024 Wisconsin linebacker will be in attendance. “Obviously, it's going to be an awesome game,” the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder told Irish Sports Daily....
irishsportsdaily.com
6 Thoughts on a Thursday
We’re ⅔ of the way into the season and by now we are well aware of the identity of Notre Dame’s offense. They are a running team. They run the ball 60.1% of the time. In the last three games, when Drew Pyne struggled as a passer, they ran it 64% of the time.
irishsportsdaily.com
New 2024 Notre Dame Baseball Commit Eli Lovich Wants to Win Titles
Notre Dame had made 2024 Blue Valley West HS (Kans.) outfielder Eli Lovich a priority over the last few months and it paid off as the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder committed to the Irish last week. The Kansas native took an official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of the UNLV football...
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Intel | Special Clemson Recruiting Weekend Edition
If you listen to some, Notre Dame is probably wasting its time and energy bringing Khalil Barnes in on an official visit this weekend. Of course, that “some” doesn’t include those closest to the 2023 Georgia athlete. “We laugh,” one source truly on the inside told...
irishsportsdaily.com
Marcus Freeman Notebook | November 3rd
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke for the final time before Saturday's clash with No. 4 Clemson. "I just think you have to be aware of it and understand you have a certain plan when you're going with the wind and depending how strong the wind is. You have to have another plan when you're going against the wind.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
chssandscript.com
The Battle of the Best
A football battle between rivals Chesterton and Valparaiso will be played this Friday, with the Sectional Championship on the line, as well as a berth into next week’s regional. The mantra for the Trojans this week has been ‘survive and advance.’ If the Trojans can win this game, they will continue on their road to the State Championship.
Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
WNDU
Northridge to face undefeated NorthWood in sectional championship
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football playoffs in the state of Indiana have reached the sectional finals, and just like last season, a Northridge team that went 5-4 in the regular season is playing November football. In fact, just like last season, the team standing in the way of...
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Comments / 0