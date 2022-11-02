Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
GAME THREAD | No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3) Notre Dame Stadium | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Clemson -4.0 | O/U: 44.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. Notre Dame fell 21-10 to Ohio State earlier this year and while there was disappointment with the loss there was also hope as the Irish could have easily left Columbus with a win. Saturday will be another one of those tests to see how far Marcus Freeman’s team has come since the week one loss.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Kris Jones Making Notre Dame Return
By the time Kristopher Jones completed his visit to Notre Dame this summer, the elite 2024 Virginia linebacker knew he wanted to return. “Just the environment,” the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “The coaching staff treated me well and I just wanted to get back up to see.”
WLTX.com
Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame-Clemson Recruiting Weekend Preview
Notre Dame will be holding its first truly major recruiting event of the fall for Saturday night’s game against Clemson. All week, we’ve been bringing you the news leading up to the event, but here are the nuts and bolts in one place. This is not an exhaustive...
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Game Predictions: Clemson
It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. The Irish are looking for a huge win over No. 4 Clemson while the Tigers are hoping to extend their playoff chances with a big win in South Bend. Which team will come out on top?. Mike Frank.
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Intel | Special Clemson Recruiting Weekend Edition
If you listen to some, Notre Dame is probably wasting its time and energy bringing Khalil Barnes in on an official visit this weekend. Of course, that “some” doesn’t include those closest to the 2023 Georgia athlete. “We laugh,” one source truly on the inside told...
irishsportsdaily.com
Marcus Freeman Notebook | November 3rd
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke for the final time before Saturday's clash with No. 4 Clemson. "I just think you have to be aware of it and understand you have a certain plan when you're going with the wind and depending how strong the wind is. You have to have another plan when you're going against the wind.
irishsportsdaily.com
Isaiah Foskey Chasing Notre Dame History
Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey returned for his senior year to improve his game, but also to chase Justin Tuck’s sack records. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder enters this weekend’s showdown with No. 4 Clemson with 7.5 sacks on the year, which puts him just 1.5 sacks behind Tuck’s Notre Dame career record of 24.5.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday Before Notre Dame vs. Clemson
Notre Dame takes on Clemson Saturday night in South Bend. It’s a big game for both programs. The Fighting Irish could use a win of this caliber to grab some momentum back on a national scale and the Tigers could use the win to stay undefeated. On Thursday, head...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Cameron Lindsey Excited For First Look At Notre Dame
Cameron Lindsey started hearing from Notre Dame in earnest after Sept. 1st, when colleges could begin directly contacting prospects in the Class of 2024. “They invited me to a game earlier in the year, but I think I had already set a game to be at or something like that, so I couldn't make it,” the Pennsylvania linebacker told Irish Sports Daily.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defeat Clemson in the Fourth Quarter, 1977
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home this week after a big win over Syracuse to face the Clemson Tigers. The two teams have played a total of 6 times with Notre Dame winning twice and Clemson winning four times. The largest margin of victory for Notre Dame is 47-40, in 1977. And the largest margin of victory for Clemson is 30-3, in 2018. The longest win streak for Notre Dame is one game. The longest win streak for Syracuse is three, 1979-2018.
Tigers Drop Spot In Latest Recruiting Rankings
While still firmly entrenched inside of the Top 10, Clemson does drop a spot in the latest update to the SI team recruiting rankings.
irishsportsdaily.com
New 2024 Notre Dame Baseball Commit Eli Lovich Wants to Win Titles
Notre Dame had made 2024 Blue Valley West HS (Kans.) outfielder Eli Lovich a priority over the last few months and it paid off as the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder committed to the Irish last week. The Kansas native took an official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of the UNLV football...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Sam Pilof Making Second Notre Dame Trip
Sam Pilof has had his eye on the Notre Dame-Clemson game circled on his calendar since the summer. It’ll be here on Saturday night and the 2024 Wisconsin linebacker will be in attendance. “Obviously, it's going to be an awesome game,” the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder told Irish Sports Daily....
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WYFF4.com
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the first of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
Former Upstate high school coach passes away
A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
