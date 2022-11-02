Under this deal, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will select Veeva products for industry-specific software and data. Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States, and Veeva Systems, a provider of cloud systems for the life sciences industry, announced a ten-year strategic partnership agreement on Nov. 1, 2022. Under the agreement, which builds on an existing 12-year partnership between the two companies, Merck will take a “Veeva-first approach” to new industry-specific software and data. Veeva will provide Merck with a strategic pricing approach and allow Merck input into their product roadmap.

3 DAYS AGO