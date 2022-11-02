ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

WTVM

Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say. According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,. First-degree theft of property. Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man found guilty of murdering elderly woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joe Nathan Duncan will spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Friday of brutally murdering an elderly Dothan woman. Surveillance video that shows Duncan walking to Mable Fowler’s home on the day she died proved the most damning evidence to him.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
LEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Jury convicts man in death of 91-year-old Dothan woman

DOTHAN, AL
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler and was sentenced to life with no possibility of parole. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
The Albany Herald

Suspects arrested after high-speed chase

ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
DOTHAN, AL

