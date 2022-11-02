Read full article on original website
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say. According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,. First-degree theft of property. Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3...
WTVM
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
wtvy.com
Dothan man found guilty of murdering elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joe Nathan Duncan will spend the remainder of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Friday of brutally murdering an elderly Dothan woman. Surveillance video that shows Duncan walking to Mable Fowler’s home on the day she died proved the most damning evidence to him.
wdhn.com
Ashford man now in Dothan Police custody after alleged July crime spree, DPD
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—An Ashford man has been released into Dothan Police Department custody to face sixteen charges after being accused of a crime spree in July, per the DPD. Ryan Lee Cinfici, 41, of Ashford, was arrested in July after being caught in Dale County. According to Sergeant...
wtvy.com
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
WTVM
Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury. On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City. Through an investigation, Phenix City Police...
WTVM
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 11-year-old girl has been found following a large-scale search, says Phenix City Sheriff Heath Taylor. Multiple police units were seen at a trailer park in Phenix City Friday morning, November 4. On November 4, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee...
WALB 10
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
wtvy.com
Jury convicts man in death of 91-year-old Dothan woman
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
wdhn.com
Video evidence of suspect played in the murder trial of elderly Dothan woman
wtvy.com
Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder
Suspects arrested after high-speed chase
wtvy.com
Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case
One in custody following online threat to Elba City Schools, system on lockdown
Elba City Schools in Coffee County are currently on lockdown following an online threat this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said agents were made aware of an online threat toward the school system at about 8 a.m.
wdhn.com
After almost two hours of arguments, a murder trial verdict will have to wait until Friday
