We are proud to announce and welcome Ms. Jody VanArnam as our new boys varsity volleyball head coach for the upcoming 2023 season. We are super excited to have Coach VanArnam on board here at Timber Creek after seeing her impressive resume (see below) that she brings to our program. If you have any questions regarding boys volleyball, please reach out to Coach VanArnam directly at Jody.VanArnam@ocps.net.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO