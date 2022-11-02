AKF Group and Logos Announce Joint Venture to Bring Architecture, Engineering, and Commissioning Services to the Public Sector

Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC Receives Investment from Ember Infrastructure￼
Stormwater solutions provider Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC (“LID Tech”) announced today it has received an investment from Ember Infrastructure (“Ember”) to meet growing demand for its suite of green infrastructure products and services that enhance stormwater management in ways that reduce runoff and flooding while improving water quality, safety, and quality of life in urban and ultra-urban areas.
csengineermag.com
Radix Highlights Data Infrastructure Governance Program at AVEVA World 2022
AVEVA Global Alliance Partner Radix Engineering and Software will be presenting and exhibiting as a Gold Sponsor at AVEVA World San Francisco 2022 November 14-17, 2022, Booth #1. Radix will present a Data Infrastructure Governance Program on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:45 a.m. in the Moscone Center, Room 2006 as...
csengineermag.com
Adding an Office and Growing, Page & Turnbull Announces Strategic Promotions and an Expanded, Experienced Team
The award-winning architecture, planning, and historic preservation firm Page & Turnbull is building on its prominent success nationwide and in California’s largest markets with the elevation of senior-level personnel and newly added team members. On the heels of the firm’s opening of its fourth office, in San Jose, the promotions include director-level appointments for regional offices and specialized studios. Among those, Page & Turnbull is adding new team members to its notable Cultural Resources Planning Studio.
csengineermag.com
AEIS Hires Lisa Dupuy as Director of Business Development
Atlas Evaluation & Inspection Services (AEIS), providing inspection, testing, certification, failure analysis, engineering and material research services for infrastructure projects with an emphasis on welding metallurgy and non-destructive testing, announced Lisa Dupuy has been hired as Director of Business Development. “I’m pleased to join the AEIS team and collaborate with...
csengineermag.com
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to Merge with TV Ammo, Inc.
TV Ammo, Inc. is an Advanced Technology Manufacturing Company Focused on Revolutionizing the Ammunition Industry Through the Use of Composite Materials. Pro Forma for the Transaction, Combined Company is Expected to Have Approximately $76.8 Million in Cash with an Estimated Enterprise Value of Approximately $1.2 Billion. Expected to be Listed...
csengineermag.com
AECOM appoints Kirsten Watson as vice president of government relations and transit market sector leader in Canada
AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Watson as vice president of government relations and transit market sector leader for its Canadian transportation business. Ms. Watson brings a wealth of experience to this position, most recently as deputy chief executive officer of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), the third largest transit agency in North America.
csengineermag.com
Standard Lithium Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patents Covering DLE Process for Recovering Lithium From Brines
Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative pre-commercial lithium company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications; serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463, both titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines”, a novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.
csengineermag.com
Blu Dot Flagship in San Francisco Debuts, Designed by the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA with Brand’s Leaders
In the firm’s second key commission for repeat client Blu Dot, a leading design retailer, the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA has completed a major new showroom store at the foot of Potrero Hill in San Francisco. Created by reimagining and reshaping a pair of vacant buildings at the corner of Missouri and 17th Streets, the new, neighborhood-friendly adaptation offers a simplified, soft-modern backdrop for the successful Minneapolis-based manufacturer and designer of modern furniture.
csengineermag.com
Rebecca Ashton Appointed WSP USA New York District Lead￼
Rebecca Ashton has been appointed New York district lead for WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Ashton previously served as chief operating officer (COO) for the U.S. Earth & Environment business and has been at WSP for the past 13 years. She succeeds Jerry Jannetti, who was promoted to the role of Southeast region president.
csengineermag.com
Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV awarded 5-year contract for water/wastewater projects by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, and Freese and Nichols, a national leader in water resources solutions, together (Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV), has been awarded a five-year, US$25 million multiple award task order contract for architecture and engineering services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District. Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV will provide the district’s Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise (WWTCX) with planning, design, and construction phase services in support of the center’s mission to deliver vital engineering solutions to secure the nation, energize the U.S. economy, and reduce disaster risk.
csengineermag.com
Bowman Awarded City of Bonita Springs, Florida Sidewalk and Drainage Infrastructure Design Project Through McMahon Subsidiary
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has been awarded a project for 1.71 miles of sidewalk implementation and drainage infrastructure on the south side of West Terry Street in the City of Bonita Springs through its McMahon subsidiary. Bowman acquired McMahon Associates in May 2022 which now does business as McMahon, a Bowman Company.
csengineermag.com
Rhino completes full-scale explosion testing on innovative new hydrogen explosion relief panels
Rhino HySafe has successfully completed full-scale testing on its ultra-fast explosion relief panels, as part of its inaugural Project UFER. The company, which is a specialist subsidiary of Rhino Engineering Group, conducted the physical testing at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria, following recent design and simulation tests. The panels have been...
