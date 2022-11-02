AKF Group and Logos Announce Joint Venture to Bring Architecture, Engineering, and Commissioning Services to the Public Sector

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, and Freese and Nichols, a national leader in water resources solutions, together (Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV), has been awarded a five-year, US$25 million multiple award task order contract for architecture and engineering services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District. Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV will provide the district’s Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise (WWTCX) with planning, design, and construction phase services in support of the center’s mission to deliver vital engineering solutions to secure the nation, energize the U.S. economy, and reduce disaster risk.

