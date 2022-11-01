ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new aquatic-themed carousel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium has unveiled a new attraction sure to excite all sea lovers. On Thursday, the aquarium held a ribbon cutting for it's new aquatic-themed carousel. The ocean-themed ride is a custom made, one a kind piece with various sea animals and music for...
TULSA, OK
Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Nonstop flight to New York City from Tulsa now available

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A nonstop flight from Tulsa International Airport to New York City on American Airlines is now available to book. New York City has been Tulsa's largest underserved market for years with about 110 passengers flying each way between the two cities per day. All of...
TULSA, OK
Missing Arkansas pregnant woman, unborn child found dead in separate locations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A missing pregnant woman from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and her unborn baby were found dead in different locations in southern Missouri. The baby's body was found Wednesday, and 33-year-old Ashley Bush's body was found yesterday, according to investigators. Bush was 31 weeks pregnant when she...
TULSA, OK
DOJ announces nationwide catalytic converter takedown is underway in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in stolen catalytic converters. The DOJ said these network would sell...
OKLAHOMA STATE

