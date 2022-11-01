ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day

By Sammy Approved
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWmOg_0ivhJKp600

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Halloween might be over but things are getting even spookier! Netflix announces its annual “Stranger Things Day,” which takes place on Nov. 6th. The celebration welcomes the hit sci-fi series core fanbase to honor the beginning of where it all started. Read more details about the events and experiences taking place across the world.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing and started the madness that has been carried out over the four series long mystery series.

This year’s “Stranger Things Day” marks the 5th annual holiday and they are bringing the “Stranger Things” festivities to fans in real life and digitally online.

There will be a series of screenings in theaters across North America, where fans can preview Volume 2 of Season on Nov. 6th. Each screening will feature trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans. The screenings will be held in multiple cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto.

There will also be Stranger Things experiences and stores taking place internationally in London and Paris amongst US cities.

In addition to the exclusive screenings, this year includes the first ever Immersive Watch Party on Roblox for the episode that started it all – S1, Ep 1. There will be special guests and activations at the Stranger Things: the Experience and The Official Store. The store will offer the latest and greatest in Stranger gear.

Be sure to grab tickets at their website . Happy Stranger Things Day!

The post Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Manifest Boss Talks Season 4 Death Date Twist, 'Dangerous' Angelina and 'Lots' of Returns in Final 10 Episodes

The following contains major spoilers from Manifest Season 4, Part 1, which was released Friday, Nov. 4 on Netflix. Proceed accordingly. The Dragon lives! On the brink of death in Manifest’s midseason finale, Cal survived when Zeke used his empathic powers to siphon the teenager’s leukemia and take on the illness himself — ultimately sacrificing his life to save Cal. Zeke decided on this selfless act after overhearing Olive and TJ conclude that Cal, who’d been called the “Holy Grail” since Season 1, is the key to saving humanity. According to the show’s creator and showrunner Jeff Rake, these Season 4 revelations...
92Q

Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022

Gone too soon. Rappers we lost in 2022. Throughout 2022, we have lost quite a few rappers and pioneers in the music industry who created a different sound and wave to Black culture and the world at large.   We pay respect to the rappers who have passed away in 2022 and the legacies that […] The post Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022 appeared first on 92 Q.
FLORIDA STATE
92Q

Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion

Rap supergroup The Migos left an indelible mark on hip-hop fashion and ushered in a new generation of rappers known for their icy lifestyles. The post Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion appeared first on 92 Q.
HOUSTON, TX
92Q

Who is Girl on Drake & 21 Savage Album Cover, “Her Loss”? | Meet Qui Yasuka AKA Suki Baby [Photos]

If you listened to Drake and 21 Savage’s new album “Her Loss”, then you are probably wondering what everyone is. Who is the girl on the album cover art!? Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss, the cover features a close-up shot of model and exotic dancer Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby. Suki, born Quiana Yasuka, is a Japanese, […] The post Who is Girl on Drake & 21 Savage Album Cover, “Her Loss”? | Meet Qui Yasuka AKA Suki Baby [Photos] appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

471
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy