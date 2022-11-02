Shoeboxes For Seniors Returns This Holiday Season—Here's What to Include

Shoeboxes Photo By John Falcon

Shoeboxes for seniors is returning this holiday season and 99.9 KTDY, The Blake Assisted Living and Memory Care Community , and Cajun Area Agency On Aging are collecting shoeboxes filled with items useful for seniors in the Acadiana area to help aging citizens get a special treat this holiday.

But we can’t do it without your help!

It is really easy to help out and make a difference. All you need is an old shoebox or a box that is about the same size as a shoebox. Feel free to decorate the boxes, all we ask is that the tops can be removed. Fill it with items from the list below and drop off the boxes either at the KTDY studios or at The Blake. Boxes will be accepted from Monday, November 14, 2022, until Friday, December 16, 2022.

staff photo

Recommend items to put in the box:

Wipes

Fragrant lotions and soaps

Chapstick

Puzzle Books

Coloring Books and Colors

Socks with grippers

Scarves

Deck of cards

Games like UNO

Dominos

Stationary, Post-its, and Pens

Magazines

Large Print Books

Throw Blankets

Any item that is considered an “activity item”

Please do not include:

Food of any kind, because of allergies. No Medication Nothing that doesn't fit inside the shoebox

Each box should only cost around $10 total and most of these items can be found at the Dollar Store. If you choose to make a box that is gender-neutral please indicate that on the box where it can be seen. Feel free to make this box your own and include a personalized note or Christmas card in it.

Donations of Shoeboxes can be dropped off at the following locations:

KTDY Studio- 1749 Bertrand Drive

The Blake- 400 Polly Lane

Staff Photo

We can’t do this without you Acadiana! Thank you for continuing to support us and this amazing cause and thank you for making a difference in the lives of our seniors in the community.