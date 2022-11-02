Read full article on original website
Related
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says REVEAL-CKD Data Show Alarming Prevalence Of Undiagnosed Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease Across France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.S.
* ASTRAZENECA - REVEAL-CKD DATA SHOW ALARMING PREVALENCE OF UNDIAGNOSED STAGE 3 CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE ACROSS FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, JAPAN AND US. * ASTRAZENECA-FINDINGS SHOW FARXIGA COULD CUT 33 PERCENT OF HEALTHCARE COSTS BY DELAYING DISEASE PROGRESSION, REDUCING INCIDENCE OF CARDIORENAL EVENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
kalkinemedia.com
Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
kalkinemedia.com
Energy Fuels Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Energy Fuels Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 4 cents per share. * Revenue rose 310.2% to $2.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.85 million. * Energy Fuels Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 6 cents. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Energy Fuels Inc shares had risen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 4.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $9.17 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Energy Fuels Inc is C$11.13 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -0.09 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 -0.02 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold at two-week low as Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading higher today; here's why
At 12.20 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.38 apiece, up 1.85% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was up 0.76% at 15,457.60 points at 12.21 PM AEDT. Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares were trading in the green zone today (4 November). At 12.20 PM AEDT,...
kalkinemedia.com
Energy Fuels Inc <UUUU.K>: Losses of 6 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 10:10 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Energy Fuels Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -6 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -5 cents. Losses of -4 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -4 cents to -3 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -4 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.93 million, which is higher than the estimated $1.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the uranium peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.93 million from $715 thousand in the same quarter last year. This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:10 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
kalkinemedia.com
Cronos Group Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Cronos Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 23.4% increase in revenue to $25.174 million from $20.41 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Cronos Group Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cronos Group Inc is C$4.3, above its last closing price of C$4.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 Beat 10.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.09 Missed -29.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.12 -0.12 -0.36 Missed -193.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.10 0.21 Beat 320.4 Jun. -0.08 -0.07 0.15 Beat 301.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 -0.44 Missed -444.4 Dec. 31 2020 -0.07 -0.07 -0.31 Missed -352.1 Sep. 30 2020 -0.06 -0.06 0.19 Beat 416.7 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX 50 mining stocks performing?
The ASX 200 Materials index closed down 2.96% on 3 November 2022. The index is trading in the green today (4 November 2022). Recently, many ASX-listed mining stocks have released their quarterly activity reports. The main index related to the Australian materials sector marked the sharpest fall amongst the indexes...
kalkinemedia.com
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Knowbe4 Inc expected to post earnings of 4cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Knowbe4 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Clearwater Florida-based company is expected to report a 33.7% increase in revenue to $85.692 million from $64.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $85.00 million and $86.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Knowbe4 Inc is for earnings of 4 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Knowbe4 Inc is $24.9, above its last closing price of $24.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.02 0.07 Beat 222.1 Mar. 31 2022 0.03 0.02 0.04 Beat 75.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.01 0.07 Beat 400 Sep. 30 2021 0.01 0.00 0.01 Beat 281.7 Jun. -0.02 -0.02 0.02 Beat 200 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Beat 280 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:42 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
'Massive scars': Germany's Uniper posts record 40 billion euro net loss
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Soon-to-be-nationalised gas importer Uniper reported a record 40 billion euro ($39.3 billion) net loss, among the biggest in German corporate history, reflecting expected future losses in the wake of Russia's move to stop its supplies. The nine-month loss further highlights how Russia's decision to sever a decade-long...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how CSR’s (ASX:CSR) shares reacted to half-yearly results
Shares of CSR Limited were in the green zone after the company announced its half-yearly results today (4 November). CSR has reported total trading revenue of AU$1.3 billion in the last six months. The company’s NPAT has increased by 27% to AU$110.1 million. Shares of the Australian building products...
kalkinemedia.com
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with BHP’s (ASX:BHP) shares post renewables deal?
BHP Group has inked a 70MW renewables deal with a French energy producer. BHP shares were up today, trading 0.658% higher at AU$38.230 (at 11:21 AM AEDT, 4 November 2022). The Australian mining giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) has signed a 70MW renewable energy baseload contract with Neoen, according to an ASX filing released on 3 November 2022. Under the contract, Neoen will provide renewable energy to BHP’s Olympic Dam site in South Australia from July 2025. Neoen is an independent renewable energy producer from France.
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Comments / 0