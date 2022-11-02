ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

Comments / 3

action jackson
3d ago

These teenagers is causing major problems for the insurance company to pay out and they’re passing the cost on to everyone who has auto insurance. I personally believe these teenagers need extremely strict punishment they need to work and pay. For all the damage they’ve done

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WHITEHALL, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Hamilton woman found safe

HAMILTON — UPDATE @ 3:15 p.m.:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. Nancy Herald was found safe and returned home by law enforcement. INITIAL REPORT:. A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Hamilton woman. The Butler...
HAMILTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash after Bike Attempted to Outrun Law Enforcement

New Holland – A high speed chase occurred in the area of New Holland around 1 pm. According to early reports the chase started in Pickaway County and ended with assistance with Madison units. New Holland reported that the high speed chase with two people on the bike headed westbound into Madison county where law enforcement was prepared for them. In an attempt to flee the driver lost control and wrecked the bike.
NEW HOLLAND, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide

Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
OXFORD, OH
WFMJ.com

21-year-old killed in early morning crash in Liberty

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Trumbull County that claimed the life of one person and knocked out power to several hundred homes and businesses early Friday. Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy