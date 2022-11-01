ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcstudio.org

Ban These Books? Librarians Rally As Challenges Rise

Banners complement the Kansas City Public Library's Community Bookshelf, noting that a third of its 42 titles have been banned or challenged. (Kansas City Public Library photo) The Kansas City Public Library's downtown parking garage — a parking garage! — has been a popular landmark for the better part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Music Makes the Season Bright

Popular Vocal Group Brings the Tinsel to Kansas City. It's the most wonderful time of the year, as the classic song goes, and one of the things that makes it so wonderful is music. The Harriman-Jewell Series always does its part to make the holidays special by providing memorable concerts that truly celebrate the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Park University to Present Charming Free Holiday Concert in Conjunction with Parkville's Christmas on the River

Park University International Center for Music Orchestra (photo by Larry F. Levenson) The 2022-2023 season marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of Park University's International Center for Music. Among the many special concerts created as part of the celebration, the Park ICM Orchestra will be presenting its very first holiday concert.
PARKVILLE, MO
kcstudio.org

Live! Onstage in November and December

The holidays are nearly upon us, and with them come a host of annual events. Check out these end-of-the-year offerings in the merry months of 2022. See you at the theater!. From the hills of rural southern Alabama to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, LOST HIGHWAY follows the legendary Hank Williams' rise from humble beginnings to superstardom. This unforgettable bio- play, peppered with jokes, stories, insights and bits of gossip from his actual life, reminds us of what Hank: casting the simple spell of his yearning songs like "I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry," "Hey, Good Lookin'," and "Your Cheating Heart." Starring award-winning actor Peter Oyloe and directed by the show's creator, Randal Myler. Tickets at www.newtheatre.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO

