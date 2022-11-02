ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Here's how and where Bryce Harper's bats are made

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A small business from Montgomery County has stepped up to the plate in a big way for the World Series. On Wednesday, CBS3 toured Victus Sports – the company that makes some of the baseball bats used by the Phillies. Among their star clients is No. 3, Bryce Harper.
