Nov. 3 Bless Your Heart

Bless your hearts to liberals. Most of you have never worked for a living. You have never paid taxes. You were likely molly-coddled by your parents. You were given ’most everything you wanted. You were mediocre in school, taking only simple subjects. Most of your information comes from like-minded people on social media. Your math skills are nearly nonexistent and your reading as well as writing skills are eighth-grade level.

BYH, when the leader of your party, who embodies all seven deadly sins — lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride — is signing Bibles, it’s time to re-evaluate your religion.

Does the Daily Reflector show bias in BYH submissions? I mean the election is rolling around and it seems that most submissions seem to be left-leaning, pro-administration drivel. Or have I got that all wrong? A newspaper showing bias? Heaven forbid. But I guess a newspaper has to play to its subscribers. Give them want they want. Feed the progressives what they want to eat except any red meat.

BYH to Krispy Kreme. Not only has the price of your delightful treats gone way up, the size has gone way down. These wonderfully warm treasures from heaven don’t even fill up the box anymore. Thank you for helping me figure out what I need to cut back on during these harsh times. My budget thanks you, my waistline thanks you, my gas tank thanks you. BYH KK, but the “Hot Sign” has gone dark for me.

We’re a stupid, stupid society that would consider banning books but not guns.

A big thank you to the ECHI and Greenville for hosting the annual statewide cycling and walking transportation conference. Hopefully, the local cities and counties can apply many of the lessons and examples presented and make many of them a reality before the hundreds of attendees return for another visit.

BYH to the Recreation and Parks Department for such a fun event as the Festival of Fright. The haunted trail was fun and worthy of a few screams of fright. Great event!

A no BYH to family who don’t respond. What if there was an emergency? It seems you can respond to others. This person is tired of the silent treatment! Shame on you!

Why I respect Liz Cheney: as one of the most powerful women in America, she gave it all up to tell us the truth about Trump and MAGA. How many sniveling politicians on either side would stand up for anything but their best interests? Most would sell their own mother to keep their jobs. But Cheney gave it up. We should pay attention, bless her heart. Vote!

BYH, reading the Daily Reflector, I have to endure columns by Gary Franks, Star Parker and John Hood. Wow, what a liberal-biased newspaper.

