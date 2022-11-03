ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Nov. 3 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0ivgZ70300

Bless your hearts to liberals. Most of you have never worked for a living. You have never paid taxes. You were likely molly-coddled by your parents. You were given ’most everything you wanted. You were mediocre in school, taking only simple subjects. Most of your information comes from like-minded people on social media. Your math skills are nearly nonexistent and your reading as well as writing skills are eighth-grade level.

BYH, when the leader of your party, who embodies all seven deadly sins — lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride — is signing Bibles, it’s time to re-evaluate your religion.

Does the Daily Reflector show bias in BYH submissions? I mean the election is rolling around and it seems that most submissions seem to be left-leaning, pro-administration drivel. Or have I got that all wrong? A newspaper showing bias? Heaven forbid. But I guess a newspaper has to play to its subscribers. Give them want they want. Feed the progressives what they want to eat except any red meat.

BYH to Krispy Kreme. Not only has the price of your delightful treats gone way up, the size has gone way down. These wonderfully warm treasures from heaven don’t even fill up the box anymore. Thank you for helping me figure out what I need to cut back on during these harsh times. My budget thanks you, my waistline thanks you, my gas tank thanks you. BYH KK, but the “Hot Sign” has gone dark for me.

We’re a stupid, stupid society that would consider banning books but not guns.

A big thank you to the ECHI and Greenville for hosting the annual statewide cycling and walking transportation conference. Hopefully, the local cities and counties can apply many of the lessons and examples presented and make many of them a reality before the hundreds of attendees return for another visit.

BYH to the Recreation and Parks Department for such a fun event as the Festival of Fright. The haunted trail was fun and worthy of a few screams of fright. Great event!

A no BYH to family who don’t respond. What if there was an emergency? It seems you can respond to others. This person is tired of the silent treatment! Shame on you!

Why I respect Liz Cheney: as one of the most powerful women in America, she gave it all up to tell us the truth about Trump and MAGA. How many sniveling politicians on either side would stand up for anything but their best interests? Most would sell their own mother to keep their jobs. But Cheney gave it up. We should pay attention, bless her heart. Vote!

BYH, reading the Daily Reflector, I have to endure columns by Gary Franks, Star Parker and John Hood. Wow, what a liberal-biased newspaper.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern

The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1.  A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Elaine Vann

These days Elaine Vann lives a quieter more relaxed life in Dare County. However, in a different life, she spent over 30 years working in Washington County’s Register of Deeds office, later taking up that mantle herself. Originally from Mackeys, Vann and her family were well known in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

25 year fight for justice; retired USMC MSgt and father of child victim continues to advocate for those impacted by toxic Camp Lejeune water

A series of town hall meetings began last week in Jacksonville and is moving around to areas near military installations across the country, addressing the years-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune, providing information for those impacted and introducing advocates for those people. Perhaps the man who has fought the longest...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Board of Elections: Always check your ballot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them. Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy