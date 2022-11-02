ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Horses breeze to 2nd round

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
Team celebrates after victory over East Duplin. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

You could not have asked for a more beautiful evening for soccer, despite the delay due to inclement weather. Round 1 of the NCHSAA 2A State playoffs hit off with the Dark Horses of Clinton hosting the East Duplin Panthers. It was all Clinton on Monday evening as they trounced the Panthers 7-0 to advance to Round 2.

It was hot from the start as Clinton sprinted to the Panther box and challenged the goalie early. At the 1:47 mark, a corner kick connected to the dome of Sebastian Boteta but flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

The heavy Horse offense didn’t let up and neither did the Panther defense. After ten minutes of Duplin being on the defensive, Clinton struck first as they softened from the relentless onslaught. Walker Spell kicked from the corner and Addiel Avellaneda made the shot attempt. He came up empty but the play wasn’t dead. Spell nabbed the ball back and sent a pass to Daniel Adasiak. He made the most of it and sent the ball to the bottom corner.

It would be just two minutes later at the 12 minute mark, that another opportunity would develop for the Horses. Avellaneda was fouled by the goalie during a save attempt and Adasiak took the penalty kick. He made easy work of the goalie and faked the goalie out as he snatched the easy goal. He buried the ball to make it 2-0.

The offense wasn’t done as Duplin couldn’t contain the stampede. Another shot attempt would create a scoring chance for Clinton. Avellaneda took a shot that went awry. The ball made its way back to Spell who sent a pass upfield to Jorge Llamas. He sniped the long shot placing it perfectly in the top left corner. The Panther goalie didn’t stand a chance.

East Duplin was drowning at this point. Between the fouls and giveaways, the Dark Horses continued to slice up the now flimsy Panther defense. Griffin Williams made an advance into the goalie box, and after a rough exchange between him and the defender, he fell but managed to send a pass to Llamas. From outside the box he buried another in net, bringing the score to 4-0, with 23 minutes played.

The Panthers stiffened up and created some offense, pushing the Horses back into their zone. Despite Duplin’s crisp passing during the advance, they remained scoreless and hadn’t even put a shot on net.

The Horses continued the onslaught by putting up three more shots on net as the first half came to a close. The Panthers failed to put together any semblance of offense as the Horses outshot them 9 to 0. The half came to a close with the Horses ahead 4-0.

Duplin came out different in the second half. They started to get aggressive with their play and forced the Horses on their heels. This didn’t last as the oppressive offense came in full force. Avellaneda broke open and made his way to the box. He was stopped but Adasiak came in giving him an out. He passed it off and Adasiak made a nice shot off the side of his foot. With this goal, Adasiak earned a hat trick.

13 minutes into the second, Walker Spell danced his way towards the Panther box. He fought off a couple of defenders and put one behind the goalie, making it six to nothing. Duplin had yet to even put a shot on net. The Panthers swapped out goalies after the sixth goal.

Duplin couldn’t do anything as Clinton continued to pile on the goals. The Horses were scoring at will as Kevin Hall from the outside corner of the goalie box. He sent a heater straight in the corner, the goalie got a piece of it but it was too much to stop. The game wound down to a close but the Horses continued to play hard all the way to the buzzer.

Clinton managed to keep the Panther from even taking a shot in this match as they recorded their first victory in NCHSAA play. They moved onto Round 2 in the 2A division in the state playoffs. The Horses ascend to 18-2-3 this year and are slated to host the Washington Pam Pack who tout an 18-4 record. Game is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, time is 6 p.m. Catch highlights and exclusive interview with Daniel Adasiak on The Sampson Independent YouTube channel, on Instagram and at clintonnc.com.

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

