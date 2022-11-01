Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Nina, Lance, and Bernie
This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.
Meet Loquita’s New Chef Sergei Simonov
It’s only been about six months since Sergei Simonov started leading the Loquita kitchen as executive chef, but it’s felt like 10 years already. “This summer, we’ve done the biggest business since the restaurant opened,” said Simonov, who tells us more about his circular culinary journey below.
Charles Owen
Charles (Chuck) William Owen passed away peacefully on 10/31/2022 in Santa Rosa, California. Born in Los Angeles, California on 10/20/1927, he was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmer Owen and Ella Mary (Dermody) Owen, his first wife, Carol Ann (McLean) Owen and second wife, Helen Irene (Goyneche) Owen. Charles is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Ronald, Mary, Kathleen (Alex), Kevin (Kim) and Christine (John), 7 grandchildren and many grand dogs.
Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed
Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were 😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩.
ON the Beat | Greener, Triple Blooming Bluegrass, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre
Generally, musicians making their way in the bright lights and byways of public affection bring one or two special qualities to the table, making up for shortcomings in one area with strengths elsewhere. But there are exceptions, of course, such as British folk-rocker Richard Thompson, whose wicked finery runs from his guitar playing to songwriting and his signature voice.
Los Olivos Effluent Issue
Los Olivos is a small, dusty, western town, while Washington, D.C., is a former swamp in north Virginia. Unlike Washington, Los Olivos neither needs nor wants a big government “solution” in search of a problem. The Los Olivos Community Services District Board is ignoring its original plan, endorsed...
Review | In and Out of the Pink, in Santa Barbara
Last week’s landing of Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets made no secret about the mission at hand, from the get-go. Mason, the veteran drummer from Pink Floyd through its various incarnations over four-plus decades, has created a project both from the source — in terms of his own presence and been-there authenticity — and in tribute mode, with skilled outsider musicians filling out the ranks, to the early years of the Floyd-ography.
Santa Barbara Can’t Slow Down Quarterback Aidan Chiles in 38-21 First Round Loss to Downey
The Santa Barbara High football team never encountered a quarterback with the dynamic dual threat ability of Downey’s Aidan Chiles on the way to a 9-1 regular season record and a share of the Channel League title. Chiles, an Oregon State commit, tossed three touchdown passes and ran for...
Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
Fire Erupts near Midnight Along Goleta’s Atascadero Creek
[Update: Nov. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m.] The suspect detained at last night’s fire along Atascadero Creek was arrested on a charge of arson, the Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, deputies and County Fire arrived at a brush fire across the creek from the end of Ward Drive in Goleta. A witness on the bike path near Patterson Road gave a description of the suspect who reportedly started the fire. Close to midnight, deputies located a man fitting the description, Jose Martin Alvarez-Castro, 30, of Santa Barbara, who was arrested for felony arson, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, and misdemeanor possession. He is in county jail on $20,000 bail.
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
Beyond Binging with Media Path Podcast
No matter what the delivery format is (radio, TV, webcasts, streaming services, podcasts), there’s always a hunger for deep conversations about meaningful subjects. Media Path Podcast co-hosts Fritz Coleman and Louise Palanker use their weekly shows as an opportunity to flesh out the subjects that they find interesting and compelling — everything from pop culture to politics.
Pavement Rehabilitation Work to Begin in Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2022 – Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7th, on various roadway sections in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive. The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.
Support for Measure B
We are writing as concerned residents and leaders of the New Town Goleta Safety (NTGS) group to support Goleta’s Measure B, which would raise about $10 million in annual revenue with a modest sales tax increase. The one percent additional tax collects one cent on the dollar, with 100 percent of this revenue going to the city (as opposed to other taxes that are required to be shared with the county). This tax exempts basics such as medicine, groceries, and gasoline, and the proposed tax will not start until 2024.
Big Changes for ExxonMobil, Bacara, and Biltmore
This has been a big week for big business deals. Among the biggest of all, ExxonMobil announced it was selling its entire Santa Ynez Unit to a Canadian-based energy company, Sable Offshore Corporation. That company is a consortium of seven companies, of which ExxonMobil is the largest with a 50 percent share.
