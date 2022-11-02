Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
q95fm.net
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
wklw.com
Knott Co Flood Scam Case Heading to Grand Jury
A Knott Co Flood Scam Case is heading to a grand jury. Back in August, Christian Soehnlein of Somerset, is accused of scamming a Knott Co woman out of $4,000 to do contracting work to repair her home following the flood in July, but Officials said he never did the work.
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
somerset106.com
Man Accused Of Causing A Crash That Killed London Police Officer Appears In Court
36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
wvih.com
Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly
Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
fox56news.com
Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck
A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck. A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. New Clark County superintendent hitting the ground …. Clark County schools have a new superintendent and he is already getting...
Wave 3
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident near Tates Creek campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired Friday morning on Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus. According to jail records, 18-year-old Faezon Odom is charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment. According to school officials, around 9 a.m., when Tates Creek Middle School students...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington Police Department Detective Kristyn Klingshirn said the construction crew had parked their vehicle, with $2,200 of tools in it, inside the building at 801 Nandino Boulevard. The next morning, they arrived to find someone had punctured the gas tank and stolen all of the tools.
Man charged with DUI, murder of Kentucky officer appears in court
The suspect in a deadly crash that killed a London Police Department officer appeared in court Monday morning.
