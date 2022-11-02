36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.

LONDON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO