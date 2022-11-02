ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

MSD Donates Fossils To Geological Library

Louisville MSD has unearthed hundreds of millions of years of history during a construction project, and has donated the findings to the Kentucky Geological Survey. The fossils are parts of sedimentary rocks formed around 400 million years ago and were found as MSD was constructing its tunnel for wastewater and storm storage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly

Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man Wanted For Wire Fraud In Louisville

A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI’s website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI’s website says Stewart reportedly participated in a scheme...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman Arrested For July Murder

A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the assistance of the Barren...
GLASGOW, KY
Fire Displaces Guests At Elizabethtown Motel

It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying there was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms worked exactly like they...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Robert Louis Hockman

Robert Louis Hockman, age 86 of Webster, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 16, 1936 to the late Delbert Earl and Mary Evelyn Bennett Hockman. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Wilfred, Kenneth Wayne, Cecil, C.W. and Delbert Hockman, Jr.
WEBSTER, KY
Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-run

A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run in Okolona on Tuesday night. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a vehicle heading northbound which left the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen Arrested For Firing Shots Into Police Chief’s Home

A 16-year-old was arrested by Indiana State Police detectives in connection to the shots fired into Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home back in September. No one was hurt from the shooting, but Indiana State Police detectives recovered multiple shell casings, according to a release. The teenager was arrested...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

