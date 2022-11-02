ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Gridiron Preview: Playoffs Week 1

By Daron Barefoot Sports Reporter
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvKKs_0ivgKEUK00

Just like that, we are officially in postseason play! The regular season has concluded and it’s now a win-or-go-home situation for area football teams. Most of Sampson County’s schools will participate in the playoffs with exception of Union and Harrells, as it appears they are done for the 2022 season. Let’s take a look and see what’s in store for Week 1 of the playoffs.

Midway at East Carteret

Calamity struck the SAC-7 Conference in the final week of the regular season as East Bladen sprung an upset on St. Pauls, causing a three-way tie for second place between East Bladen, Midway, and St. Pauls. This caused the Eagles to get a higher seed than the Raiders, but, honestly, the payoff probably wasn’t all that substantial and may even slightly benefit Midway. With all that said, the No. 24 Raiders hit the road to East Carteret, the No. 9 seed in the 2A East. The Mariners are 7-3 overall and 5-0 champions of their conference. Their offensive attack is a double-edged sword of effective passing and rushing. Through the air, East Carteret has amassed 1,041 passing yards with senior quarterback Jacob Nelson accounting for 973 of those yards on 48-of-93 passing. On the ground, the Mariners are even deadlier with 2,592 rushing yards. Antonio Bryant is responsible for 1,099 of those yards and Nelson 861. Midway is susceptible defensively to teams that like to run the ball so the combination of Bryant and Nelson could spell trouble for the Raiders. One thing is for certain: Midway is going to have to find better offensive production than the 7-0 performance they got last week against West Bladen. Midway has shown that they can also mix up their pass/run attack but it’s going to have to be on full display if the Raiders want to see round two.

We’ll what happens Friday night! Game time is 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Warren County

After getting off to a sizzling start, the Lakewood Leopards concluded the season at 5-5 overall and 1-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play. As a result, the Leopards are the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 14 Warren County. The Eagles are 6-4 overall and finished 5-3 in their conference, placing them in fourth place. Looking over their stat sheet, it’s clear that Warren County likes to run the ball - - a lot. They have 2,144 total yards of rushing with four different guys all having standout numbers. Joel Bryant leads the effort with 653, followed by Noah Dortch with 594, Najah Williams with 494, and Samaurion West with 210. The Eagles do a decent job at passing the ball as well, hitting 47-of-105 for 991 yards so Lakewood may want to watch out for that. Other than that, this early playoff game is going to be decided by who wants it more. This could be a winnable game for Lakewood, but the Leopards do have their work cut out of them.

Game time at Warren County is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Northwest Halifax

Finishing at 8-2 overall and second place in the Carolina 1A Conference at 3-1 landed the Wildcats with the No. 11 seed in the 1A East. They will host the No. 22 seed Northwest Halifax Vikings, who are 2-8 overall and 1-7 in their conference. Stats are not available for either team but there really is no reason to believe that Hobbton doesn’t win this ball game. With not a lot of information to go with all we can say is that game time in Newton Grove is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Beddingfield

These two teams met in the second round back in the 2019 season, which proved to be a decent game that Clinton won 38-22. For the 2022 edition, however, this first round meeting will pit the No. 7 Dark Horses against the No. 26 Bruins. Beddingfield comes into this week’s game at 5-5 overall and 3-2 in their conference. There’s a chance this game could be closer than most people think, but the Dark Horses have a knack for winning games in this situation and there’s no reason to think otherwise here. In the passing game, the Bruins haven’t really done all that much, totaling under 300 passing yards on the season. On the ground, Beddingfield has three guys that all should see action on Friday: Malik Woodard with 920 rushing yards, Bryson Wagner with 487, and Desmond Wooten with 437. Essentially, if Clinton stops the running game, then they stop Beddingfield, which should be what unfolds in the first round.

Game time at Clinton is 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

SAC 7: 2A state playoff first rd

The SAC 7 Teams representing the conference in the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the 2022 season are Clinton, St. Pauls, Midway, and East Bladen. The overall bracket has Princeton as the number one seed in the East and Reidsville as the top seed out West. Tons of great athletes will represent the SAC 7 Friday night and their team’s consistent play this season has rewarded them an opportunity at etching their names into the history books.
CLINTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Beulaville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Pitt High School football team will have a game with East Duplin High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BEULAVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Clinton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Beddingfield High School football team will have a game with Clinton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday

The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Fellows attend teachers conference

Clinton High School’s Dark Horse Fellows participated in the Future Teacher Conference presented by the Watson School of Education at UNC-Wilmington Friday, Oct. 28. Over 100 students from North Carolina attended this event. The Dark Horse Fellows program is for successful juniors and seniors that are interested in becoming educators and returning to Clinton City Schools to teach. Pictured, from left, are; front row — Heaven DeVane, Lily Williams, Laci Lucas and Sofia Fleury Mendible; and back row — Hailey Strickland, Abigail Jaramillo-Serrano, Joel Oliver and Jill Casey.
CLINTON, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Goldsboro woman is recovering after police say she was hit by a vehicle on her street while trying to catch her dog. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Thursday at about 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard because a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Lee County High School students dismissed early after bomb threat

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Lee County High School were dismissed early after a bomb threat caused a lockdown, according to officials. On Friday at 12:20 p.m., Lee County High School received an anonymous phone call that indicated a bomb threat at the school. School administration, school resource...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy