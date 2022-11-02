Gridiron Preview: Playoffs Week 1

Just like that, we are officially in postseason play! The regular season has concluded and it’s now a win-or-go-home situation for area football teams. Most of Sampson County’s schools will participate in the playoffs with exception of Union and Harrells, as it appears they are done for the 2022 season. Let’s take a look and see what’s in store for Week 1 of the playoffs.

Midway at East Carteret

Calamity struck the SAC-7 Conference in the final week of the regular season as East Bladen sprung an upset on St. Pauls, causing a three-way tie for second place between East Bladen, Midway, and St. Pauls. This caused the Eagles to get a higher seed than the Raiders, but, honestly, the payoff probably wasn’t all that substantial and may even slightly benefit Midway. With all that said, the No. 24 Raiders hit the road to East Carteret, the No. 9 seed in the 2A East. The Mariners are 7-3 overall and 5-0 champions of their conference. Their offensive attack is a double-edged sword of effective passing and rushing. Through the air, East Carteret has amassed 1,041 passing yards with senior quarterback Jacob Nelson accounting for 973 of those yards on 48-of-93 passing. On the ground, the Mariners are even deadlier with 2,592 rushing yards. Antonio Bryant is responsible for 1,099 of those yards and Nelson 861. Midway is susceptible defensively to teams that like to run the ball so the combination of Bryant and Nelson could spell trouble for the Raiders. One thing is for certain: Midway is going to have to find better offensive production than the 7-0 performance they got last week against West Bladen. Midway has shown that they can also mix up their pass/run attack but it’s going to have to be on full display if the Raiders want to see round two.

We’ll what happens Friday night! Game time is 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Warren County

After getting off to a sizzling start, the Lakewood Leopards concluded the season at 5-5 overall and 1-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play. As a result, the Leopards are the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 14 Warren County. The Eagles are 6-4 overall and finished 5-3 in their conference, placing them in fourth place. Looking over their stat sheet, it’s clear that Warren County likes to run the ball - - a lot. They have 2,144 total yards of rushing with four different guys all having standout numbers. Joel Bryant leads the effort with 653, followed by Noah Dortch with 594, Najah Williams with 494, and Samaurion West with 210. The Eagles do a decent job at passing the ball as well, hitting 47-of-105 for 991 yards so Lakewood may want to watch out for that. Other than that, this early playoff game is going to be decided by who wants it more. This could be a winnable game for Lakewood, but the Leopards do have their work cut out of them.

Game time at Warren County is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Northwest Halifax

Finishing at 8-2 overall and second place in the Carolina 1A Conference at 3-1 landed the Wildcats with the No. 11 seed in the 1A East. They will host the No. 22 seed Northwest Halifax Vikings, who are 2-8 overall and 1-7 in their conference. Stats are not available for either team but there really is no reason to believe that Hobbton doesn’t win this ball game. With not a lot of information to go with all we can say is that game time in Newton Grove is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Beddingfield

These two teams met in the second round back in the 2019 season, which proved to be a decent game that Clinton won 38-22. For the 2022 edition, however, this first round meeting will pit the No. 7 Dark Horses against the No. 26 Bruins. Beddingfield comes into this week’s game at 5-5 overall and 3-2 in their conference. There’s a chance this game could be closer than most people think, but the Dark Horses have a knack for winning games in this situation and there’s no reason to think otherwise here. In the passing game, the Bruins haven’t really done all that much, totaling under 300 passing yards on the season. On the ground, Beddingfield has three guys that all should see action on Friday: Malik Woodard with 920 rushing yards, Bryson Wagner with 487, and Desmond Wooten with 437. Essentially, if Clinton stops the running game, then they stop Beddingfield, which should be what unfolds in the first round.

Game time at Clinton is 7 p.m.