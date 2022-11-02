Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-run
A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run in Okolona on Tuesday night. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a vehicle heading northbound which left the scene.
wvih.com
LMPD Officer Injured In Crash
A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m. His vehicle was...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle
A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
wslmradio.com
Fatal Crash This Morning Claims Two From Salem
Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating two deaths that occurred this morning on State Road 56, east of Salem, when two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of a Cheverolet Aveo, Ryan A. Fisher, 37, of Salem, Indiana, and the passenger, 37-year-old Rebecca Jean Simmons, also of...
k105.com
Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges
A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
WBKO
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
wvih.com
Teen Arrested For Firing Shots Into Police Chief’s Home
A 16-year-old was arrested by Indiana State Police detectives in connection to the shots fired into Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home back in September. No one was hurt from the shooting, but Indiana State Police detectives recovered multiple shell casings, according to a release. The teenager was arrested...
OCSO: Man arrested after pursuit into Grayson County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) say they were involved in a pursuit that crossed over into Grayson County. Deputies say on November 2, OCSO and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to conduct a traffic stop on a green truck in the city limits of Fordsville. OCSO […]
kcountry1057.com
Killingsworth Arrested after Basement Discovery
NOV 1, 2022 AT APPROXIMATELY 2130 HOURS; SUBSEQUENT TO RESPONDING TO A CALL FOR SERVICE; OFFICERS LOCATED JOHNNY D. KILLINGSWORTH IN THE BASEMENT OF A RESIDENCE, UNBEKNOWNST TO THE HOMEOWNER. KILLINGSWORTH WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEGREE, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, & ALCOHOL INTOXICATION. DURING THIS...
k105.com
Man facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty of robbing Elizabethtown convenience store
A man who robbed an Elizabethtown convenience store at gunpoint is facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a Hardin County courtroom. Nathaniel Lucas, 37, of Lake City, Florida, robbed the Speedway at 1040 North Mulberry Street last summer, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles barn fire in Millwood, saves nearby residence
The Leitchfield Fire Department battled a barn fire Wednesday night in Millwood. Leitchfield fire personnel responded to the blaze Wednesday night at approximately 10:20 in the 800 block of Kefauver Road after a barn caught fire. The barn was located about 60 feet from a home and in a tree line.
