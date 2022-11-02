ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

wvih.com

Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-run

A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run in Okolona on Tuesday night. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a vehicle heading northbound which left the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

LMPD Officer Injured In Crash

A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m. His vehicle was...
k105.com

Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle

A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Fatal Crash This Morning Claims Two From Salem

Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating two deaths that occurred this morning on State Road 56, east of Salem, when two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of a Cheverolet Aveo, Ryan A. Fisher, 37, of Salem, Indiana, and the passenger, 37-year-old Rebecca Jean Simmons, also of...
SALEM, IN
k105.com

Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges

A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
GLASGOW, KY
fox56news.com

Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
DANVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Teen Arrested For Firing Shots Into Police Chief’s Home

A 16-year-old was arrested by Indiana State Police detectives in connection to the shots fired into Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer’s home back in September. No one was hurt from the shooting, but Indiana State Police detectives recovered multiple shell casings, according to a release. The teenager was arrested...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Man arrested after pursuit into Grayson County

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) say they were involved in a pursuit that crossed over into Grayson County. Deputies say on November 2, OCSO and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to conduct a traffic stop on a green truck in the city limits of Fordsville. OCSO […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
kcountry1057.com

Killingsworth Arrested after Basement Discovery

NOV 1, 2022 AT APPROXIMATELY 2130 HOURS; SUBSEQUENT TO RESPONDING TO A CALL FOR SERVICE; OFFICERS LOCATED JOHNNY D. KILLINGSWORTH IN THE BASEMENT OF A RESIDENCE, UNBEKNOWNST TO THE HOMEOWNER. KILLINGSWORTH WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEGREE, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, & ALCOHOL INTOXICATION. DURING THIS...
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
TELL CITY, IN
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

