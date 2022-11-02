Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
Minnesota secretary of state race plays out with election integrity as key issue
Brooklyn Park, Simon said he's responded to a nationwide FBI warning about polling place security by reshuffling staff to help cities and counties. But there are no known threats in Minnesota, he said.
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
(Olivia, MN)--A school in Greater Minnesota was placed in a lockdown earlier this week. The BOLD School District in Olivia was placed in a "soft lockdown" after a student reportedly brought a BB-gun to school. Officials reportedly received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school on...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
“Soft Lockdown” at BOLD School
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) The BOLD school building in Olivia was placed in a “soft lockdown” Tuesday after a student brought a b-b gun to school. BOLD Superintendent Jim Menton says school officials received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school, and police were called. Menton...
Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest. The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community. The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business...
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Sheri From Alexandria Wins Dream Getaway 65 – Can You Say Tropical Vacation?
We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria. I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.
Stearns County Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Albany man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless victim. The rape happened at the woman's home on...
