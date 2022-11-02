ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

News Now Warsaw

Bus Stop Still A Concern For WCS, Traffic Commission

If there’s a way to get eastbound traffic on East Center Street to stop when a westbound school bus stops to let students off in front of Papa John’s, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools hope to find it. On a two-lane or multi-lane road, vehicles...
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants

Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County judge to be appointed as special judge in Delphi murder case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
BLUFFTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana

Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
FORT WAYNE, IN

