Read full article on original website
Related
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
News Now Warsaw
Bus Stop Still A Concern For WCS, Traffic Commission
If there’s a way to get eastbound traffic on East Center Street to stop when a westbound school bus stops to let students off in front of Papa John’s, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools hope to find it. On a two-lane or multi-lane road, vehicles...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity. When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of...
WANE-TV
Councilman Arp requests police footage from Mayor Henry’s crash after Henry’s sentencing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge sentenced Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon regarding his OWI case that resulted in a car crash in October. The judge accepted the parameters set in the plea agreement, which required Mayor Henry to $3,166 in restitution. Mayor Henry also had...
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
WANE-TV
Allen County judge to be appointed as special judge in Delphi murder case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
casscountyonline.com
CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana
Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
fortwaynesnbc.com
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
loud1033.com
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
Brandi Bare gets 57 years in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman will serve 57 years in prison for crashing through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandfather. Brandi Bare was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
WANE-TV
Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
Comments / 0