That's excellent. Is that the GW5 pro? I have the GW5 40mm and I surprisingly got 48 hours before my last charge but usually only get about 30 hours. I'm wondering if the last update to our S22 phones have something to do with improved battery life on our watches. Were you getting around 60 hours before? I couldn't get more than 30 hours on my watch and then all of a sudden, out of the blue, I get 48 hours. The only change I can think of is the update on my phone.

1 DAY AGO