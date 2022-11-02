ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER

Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS BRING IN CELEBRITY COACH FOR HILARIOUS VIDEO SESSION

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to push the envelope in the content game. Their in-arena experience is second to none, and earlier this season they gave fans free busts of head coach Bruce Cassidy before ever coaching a game for the club. They are truly gunslingers in the wild, wild...

