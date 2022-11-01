ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

1 injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Hollow Creek Road. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building. The victim was able to take himself to a nearby hospital before police arrived. He’s reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Masterson Equestrian Trust raises money for park improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of horse riders and jockeys from around the Commonwealth and beyond were at Masterson Station Park Sunday raising money for a good cause. Sunday marked the Masterson Equestrian Trust’s annual Benefit Hunter Pace. The trust is a non-profit made up people dedicated to preserving the park for equestrian use.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

North Lexington YMCA hosts inaugural Fall Fit Fest

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The North Lexington YMCA invited the general public in Saturday morning for the inaugural Fall Fit Fest. Organizers it was an opportunity for the Y to showcase group fitness and the importance of healthy living. There were different stations, including water fitness, cycling, hip hop step, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Flightline wins 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

EKU cruises to victory against Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Athletics) – The EKU football team earned a massive win on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium as the Colonels topped Central Arkansas, 42-14. The Colonels (6-3, 2-1 ASUN) struck first with a touchdown on the opening drive as Parker McKinney hit Jayden Higgins for a 17-yard score making it 7-0 Colonels with 11:07 to play in the first quarter.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race. At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing. The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Windy and warm to kick off the weekend while we dodge a few showers

It sure didn’t feel like the first Friday in November across Central and Eastern Kentucky as plenty of sunshine and a strong south wind pushed afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s. This is roughly 15 to nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of the year and the unseasonably warm air will stick around this weekend, but with some changes on tap.
LEXINGTON, KY

