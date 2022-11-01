Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVQ
UK student arrested after assaulting, hurling racial slurs at another student
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after physically and verbally assaulting another student. Sophia Rosing was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Kentucky police at a residence hall on UK’s campus. Rosing is charged with assault, assault of a police officer,...
WTVQ
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS) — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines,...
WTVQ
Lexington Police talks crisis intervention training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police says every agency in the commonwealth is different and the training they go through also varies. They also say crisis intervention situations happen more often than we imagine or hear about. “I’m with the Lexington Police Department, so I can’t speak to the...
WTVQ
1 injured in shooting on Hollow Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on Hollow Creek Road. According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road for a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building. The victim was able to take himself to a nearby hospital before police arrived. He’s reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
‘Heightened alert’ at Tates Creek Schools due to shots fired in area lifted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The lockdown and heightened alerts have been lifted. Deffendall says the school is working on additional communication for staff, families and the community. 11/4/22, 10:47 a.m. One Tates Creek school is on lockdown while two more are on “heightened alert” due to shots fired in the area,...
WTVQ
Masterson Equestrian Trust raises money for park improvements
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of horse riders and jockeys from around the Commonwealth and beyond were at Masterson Station Park Sunday raising money for a good cause. Sunday marked the Masterson Equestrian Trust’s annual Benefit Hunter Pace. The trust is a non-profit made up people dedicated to preserving the park for equestrian use.
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
WTVQ
North Lexington YMCA hosts inaugural Fall Fit Fest
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The North Lexington YMCA invited the general public in Saturday morning for the inaugural Fall Fit Fest. Organizers it was an opportunity for the Y to showcase group fitness and the importance of healthy living. There were different stations, including water fitness, cycling, hip hop step, and...
WTVQ
Flightline wins 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
WTVQ
EKU cruises to victory against Central Arkansas
RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Athletics) – The EKU football team earned a massive win on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium as the Colonels topped Central Arkansas, 42-14. The Colonels (6-3, 2-1 ASUN) struck first with a touchdown on the opening drive as Parker McKinney hit Jayden Higgins for a 17-yard score making it 7-0 Colonels with 11:07 to play in the first quarter.
WTVQ
Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race. At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing. The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a...
WTVQ
Windy and warm to kick off the weekend while we dodge a few showers
It sure didn’t feel like the first Friday in November across Central and Eastern Kentucky as plenty of sunshine and a strong south wind pushed afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s. This is roughly 15 to nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of the year and the unseasonably warm air will stick around this weekend, but with some changes on tap.
