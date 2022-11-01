Steve Nash shares heartfelt Twitter message after Nets part ways with head coach: 'It was an amazing experience with many challenges'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did The 77-year-old Alzheimer’s Man Kill His 70-year-Old Wifejustpene50New York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Related
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
In the 2020-21 NBA season Kevin Love got a warning from his trainer after a Cavs executive pissed off LeBron James.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivers his take on Kyrie Irving.
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."
Lakers fans react to latest LeBron James injury scare.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
Draymond Green once tackled Kevin Porter Jr in order to stop the play after he failed to get possession for the Warriors.
5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles
In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"
NBA commissioner broke the silence on Kyrie Irving's sharing an anti semitic movie on social media.
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Black athletes and my community's blind spot when it comes to antisemitism | Opinion
There is a strain of antisemitism that runs through the Black community. We've seen it from Black athletes like Kyrie Irving, and it has to stop.
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly close to a deal with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka
Comments / 1