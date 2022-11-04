ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeoff shooting - latest: Migos rapper’s coroner report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

By Tom Murray and Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFp12_0ivfzrw900

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos , was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).

The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.

Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.

An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired, leading many people to flee the scene in panic.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police did not name the victim but identified him as a Black man in his 20s. It was Takeoff’s representatives who first confirmed his death, with the police confirmation following shortly after.

His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.

Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper .

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting .

The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments

An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times

New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report. The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.During a later press conference, the police said a...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff

The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed

The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
thesource.com

Offset Reacts To Takeoff’s Death Via Social Media

For the past two days, the Hip Hop community has been mourning the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, one third of the ATL-based, Grammy Award winning group the Migos. Many celebs, including athletes, political figures and Hip Hop artists expressed their sorrow and grief about the loss of the youngest member of the Migos, but none have been more painful than those closest to him.
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
HOUSTON, TX
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy