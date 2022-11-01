2 Texas men seriously injured in rollover crash near Salina

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Texas men were hospitalized Monday evening following a rollover crash on Interstate 135 south of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log shows a 22-year-old Pearland, Texas, man was traveling north on I-135 in a Toyota 4Runner around 6:30 p.m. when he started drifting off to the right side of the road.

The man overcorrected, lost control of the SUV, and slid into the east ditch, where the vehicle began to roll. It eventually came to rest upright.

Both the driver and passenger, a 22-year-old man from DeSoto, Texas, which is near Dallas, were transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

