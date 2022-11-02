Read full article on original website
Twitter is already rolling out Elon Musk's divisive $7.99 blue check paid verification subscription
A new description of the Twitter app appeared on the Apple app store on Saturday, which also includes longer videos and priority ranking for posts.
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
Best coffee maker deals for November 2022
Are you searching for a brand new espresso machine? We discovered deeply-discounted espresso makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, Sboly, and extra. Whether you’re in search of a single-serve espresso maker, a 4-cup coffee maker, or a mixture espresso and espresso machine with all of the bells and whistles, we scoured main service provider websites to convey you one of the best espresso maker offers. We replace this publish often, so you’ll want to examine again if you’re out there for a brand new java machine!
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
NEW YORK — (AP) — Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS...
Billions being spent in metaverse land grab – BBC
The Metaverse Is Built on University Innovation. Higher Ed Should Stake Its Claim. EdSurge. Metaverse Marketing Podcast: The Future of Fashion Adweek. How Businesses Can Use the Metaverse | Inpixon’s Soumya Das | E234 IoT For All. View Full Coverage on Google News.
This Week in European Tech: €250 million for Verkor, RIP Made.com, Volkswagen sells WeShare, Octopus Energy absorbs Bulb, and more
This week, our research workforce tracked tracked greater than 80 tech funding offers value over €2.8 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and associated information tales throughout Europe. As at all times, we’re placing all of them collectively for you in a listing despatched in our round-up...
Best Early 256GB, 128GB & 64GB Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headsets Sales Shared by Consumer Walk
Early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset offers for 2022 are underway, browse one of the best early Black Friday controller, video games & equipment financial savings under. BOSTON, November 05, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the newest early Meta Quest 2 offers for Black Friday 2022, along with affords on...
Here’s how Elon Musk can prevent racist raids on Twitter
When Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over at Twitter, displaying up at headquarters on Oct. 27, 2022, on-line trolls and bigots raided the social community, polluting it with a deluge of racist epithets and different hate speech. But a brand new research from the nonprofit Network Contagion Research...
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7
Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
Apple’s next step in ads will be built around new soccer deal
Apple Inc. is constructing an promoting community for stay tv as a part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer video games subsequent yr, in keeping with folks with data of the matter. The firm is holding discussions with promoting companions and MLS sponsors upfront of the launch subsequent...
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature
Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Facebook, Instagram get more creator tools: What’s new?
Meta has not too long ago launched new creator instruments for each Instagram and Facebook. As a part of the corporate’s announcement throughout Creator Week 2022, new methods for creators to become profitable on the social media platforms was introduced. Here’s a fast have a look at all the...
Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch
Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
Chromebook Gamers, Steam Has Entered Beta
In March of this 12 months, Steam arrived on Chrome OS machines as an alpha. This week, it’s beta time. Google introduced that with ChromeOS 108, Steam for Chomebrooks brings broader availability, improved consumer expertise, higher efficiency, and elevated compatibility. This is an enormous deal as a result of...
Google Pixel 7a Leaks, Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs, The iMessage Killer Is Killed
Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit consists of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, Google ignores benchmarking, Pixel 7a specs, Huawei wins smartphone digicam award, Razr 2022 and Nokia X30 5G evaluations, Qualcomm’s smartphone prediction, and killing the iMessaging killer.
Tech News | WhatsApp Rolls out New Communities Feature for Multiple Related Groups
Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American multinational know-how conglomerate Meta is rolling out a couple of adjustments to WhatsApp that may make the app higher to make use of for big circles of individuals, together with the huge rollout of Communities. According to The Verge, Communities are designed to deal...
EBay Beats Estimates, Rallies With Top End of Profit Forecast
EBay reported strong Third-quarter earnings, proof that the net market’s shift to luxurious objects and refurbished items might assist mood declining gross sales. EBay Inc. reported strong third-quarter earnings, proof that the net market’s shift to luxurious objects and refurbished items might assist mood declining gross sales. The...
Coinbase CTO Surojit Chatterjee Steps Down During Reorganization
Coinbase, the most important US crypto trade, stated CTO Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design groups. Coinbase Global Inc., the most important US crypto trade, stated Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design teams.
