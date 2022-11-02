ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji

Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
Best coffee maker deals for November 2022

Are you searching for a brand new espresso machine? We discovered deeply-discounted espresso makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, Sboly, and extra. Whether you’re in search of a single-serve espresso maker, a 4-cup coffee maker, or a mixture espresso and espresso machine with all of the bells and whistles, we scoured main service provider websites to convey you one of the best espresso maker offers. We replace this publish often, so you’ll want to examine again if you’re out there for a brand new java machine!
Billions being spent in metaverse land grab – BBC

The Metaverse Is Built on University Innovation. Higher Ed Should Stake Its Claim. EdSurge. Metaverse Marketing Podcast: The Future of Fashion Adweek. How Businesses Can Use the Metaverse | Inpixon’s Soumya Das | E234 IoT For All. View Full Coverage on Google News.
Here’s how Elon Musk can prevent racist raids on Twitter

When Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over at Twitter, displaying up at headquarters on Oct. 27, 2022, on-line trolls and bigots raided the social community, polluting it with a deluge of racist epithets and different hate speech. But a brand new research from the nonprofit Network Contagion Research...
How to enable Extreme Battery Saver Mode on Google Pixel 7

Google says on the Pixel 7, you will get 72 hours of use out of it, when the Extreme Battery Saver Mode is turned on. Which is moderately spectacular, however you aren’t going to wish to have it on on a regular basis. If you probably did, why trouble getting a smartphone? Since it does flip off loads of options. But in the present day, we’re going to inform what Extreme Battery Saver Mode is, and how one can allow it. It’s nonetheless a reasonably nifty function and might actually turn out to be useful.
Apple’s next step in ads will be built around new soccer deal

Apple Inc. is constructing an promoting community for stay tv as a part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer video games subsequent yr, in keeping with folks with data of the matter. The firm is holding discussions with promoting companions and MLS sponsors upfront of the launch subsequent...
Tips on how and when to use the iPhone screen recording feature

Q: Can you give me examples of why I might use the display recording characteristic on my iPhone?. A: Taking screenshots on our smartphones has develop into a really great tool for quite a lot of causes, like creating an offline copy of an digital airline boarding move or capturing an error message while you need assistance.
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News

Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Facebook, Instagram get more creator tools: What’s new?

Meta has not too long ago launched new creator instruments for each Instagram and Facebook. As a part of the corporate’s announcement throughout Creator Week 2022, new methods for creators to become profitable on the social media platforms was introduced. Here’s a fast have a look at all the...
Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW Gets October Security Patch

Verizon is now delivery out the October safety patch to the OnePlus 8 5G UW. If you’re nonetheless rocking this telephone, be looking out. Inside the replace, which is labeled as software program model IN2019_15_221025, you’ll discover the October patch, however not a lot else. At least, nothing else is listed on the changelog that’s offered by Verizon. If you occur to see anything inside, be happy to tell us.
Chromebook Gamers, Steam Has Entered Beta

In March of this 12 months, Steam arrived on Chrome OS machines as an alpha. This week, it’s beta time. Google introduced that with ChromeOS 108, Steam for Chomebrooks brings broader availability, improved consumer expertise, higher efficiency, and elevated compatibility. This is an enormous deal as a result of...
Google Pixel 7a Leaks, Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs, The iMessage Killer Is Killed

Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit consists of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, Google ignores benchmarking, Pixel 7a specs, Huawei wins smartphone digicam award, Razr 2022 and Nokia X30 5G evaluations, Qualcomm’s smartphone prediction, and killing the iMessaging killer.
EBay Beats Estimates, Rallies With Top End of Profit Forecast

EBay reported strong Third-quarter earnings, proof that the net market’s shift to luxurious objects and refurbished items might assist mood declining gross sales. EBay Inc. reported strong third-quarter earnings, proof that the net market’s shift to luxurious objects and refurbished items might assist mood declining gross sales. The...
Coinbase CTO Surojit Chatterjee Steps Down During Reorganization

Coinbase, the most important US crypto trade, stated CTO Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design groups. Coinbase Global Inc., the most important US crypto trade, stated Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee agreed to step down amid a reorganization of its product, engineering and design teams.

