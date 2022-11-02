Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Cardano Developer Adds Former Intertrust Cryptographer to Its Team
Cardano developer Input Output has appointed Dr. Vanishree Rao as the head of applied cryptography. Dr. Rao started her professional career as a research intern at Microsoft Research, the research subsidiary of the tech giant, back in 2009. The academic spent two years working as a cryptography research scientist at...
u.today
Polkadot Crypto DOT No Longer Security: "Token Has Morphed"
Former Acala (ACA) director: BTC, DOT are the only cryptos that are not securities. Is this true?. Daniel Schoenberger, сhief legal officer of Web3 Foundation, a non-profit behind the development of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) platforms, shares a crucial update on the DOT token status. DOT token is...
u.today
MetaMetaverse's MetaSeminar Kicks off for Web3 Enthusiasts
MetaMetaverse is the new-gen product designed for businesses interested in increasing their visibility in metaverses and all fans of the GameFi and metaverse segments. Now, its CEO is going to start an open discussion about the most crucial aspects of progress in the metaverse sphere. MetaSeminar with Joel Dietz kicks...
u.today
ZoidPay to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape with $75M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital
A $75M financial commitment is set to establish ZoidPay as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. November 3, 2022, Bucharest, Romania — ZoidPay, the leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has secured an investment commitment of $75M from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital Limited ("GEM"). The funding is aimed at developing the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of financial services, scaling the first on-demand Metaverse, facilitating the first-ever bank acquisition by a blockchain firm, and launching a Web 3.0 super App.
u.today
Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling
Andre Cronje, a key figurehead of the yearn.finance (YFI) protocol and one of the most influential developers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, slams all major "horizontal" scaling technologies with one meme. Andre Cronje does not like sidechains, L2s and subnets. Cronje has taken to Twitter to share a meme...
u.today
Ethereum Roadmap: Ethereum State Expiry, Here's What It Is and Why It Matters
The amount of resources Ethereum needs to maintain itself is rising by the day and, at a certain point, that burden will increase to infinity, causing serious problems for the network's stability. Technically, Ethereum is the World Computer, a platform that exists with the support of thousands of nodes. The...
u.today
Tezos-Based Minterpress Goes Live as New NFT Tool
Tezos (XTZ), a first carbon-neutral blockchain, now hosts a no-code plugin that allows Web3 enthusiasts to create and demonstrate NFTs in a no-code manner. Blokhaus introduces Minterpress, Wordpress plugin for NFT minting. According to the official announcement shared by the teams of Tezos (XTZ) high-performance blockchain and Blokhaus Web3 marketing...
u.today
Dogecoin Forms Extremely Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, November 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Sets New Milestone as Surprise Is Released
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
20% of Solana Nodes Are Now Gone, 16.9% of Ethereum Now at Risk
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Founder Has Project in Development Since 2018, Plans to Announce It Soon
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0