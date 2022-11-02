Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda and Pittsburgh shut down No. 22 Syracuse 17-9 on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak. The Panthers (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) relied heavily on Hammond and a defense that kept Orange freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in check in his first career start. Pitt sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times and limited the Orange (6-3, 3-2) to 145 total yards in beating Syracuse for the 18th time in the past 21 meetings of the longtime rivals. C’Bo Flemister added a short touchdown run for Pitt as the defending ACC champions righted themselves after three losses in four games essentially ended any shot of them earning a second straight trip to the conference title game. Though quarterback Kedon Slovis failed to throw a touchdown pass for a fourth straight game — the USC transfer completed 16 of 23 for 178 yards and an ill-advised heave into the end zone in the first quarter that ended as an interception — Hammond and Flemister made up for it while doing a pretty solid Abanikanda impersonation.

