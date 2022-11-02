Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association setting up Field of Flags
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring all veterans in its Field of Flags installation. The association is placing individual flags at Union Point Park for specific veterans with a tag with the name of the veteran, their branch of service, and their campaigns served.
WITN
Mike Houston feeling validated after ECU earns bowl eligible status in October
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football gets an extra week to relish in being bowl eligible as they have their bye this weekend. The Pirates were donated ice cream Wednesday night for clinching that 6th win. For the second straight season, the Pirates are going bowling. “It means a lot...
Pitt County Board of Elections: Always check your ballot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them. Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has […]
African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th
GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
piratemedia1.com
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future
Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
Jacksonville multi-day event honoring Veterans starting November 4
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is holding a special event to recognize those from the area who served our country. From November 4-13, the City of Jacksonville will be holding the Veterans Tribute NC event. This event will feature activities like a Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 am on Western Blvd. […]
Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
Court clerk thrown out of office following WRAL Investigation is back on the ballot
A local clerk of court race rarely makes headlines in the lead-up to election day. That’s not the case in Franklin County where one candidate is on the ballot despite being thrown out of office following a WRAL Investigation. Patricia Chastain was removed from office two years ago following...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
Beaufort Co. commissioners to vote on register of deeds appointment
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31. Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
publicradioeast.org
25 year fight for justice; retired USMC MSgt and father of child victim continues to advocate for those impacted by toxic Camp Lejeune water
A series of town hall meetings began last week in Jacksonville and is moving around to areas near military installations across the country, addressing the years-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune, providing information for those impacted and introducing advocates for those people. Perhaps the man who has fought the longest...
WITN
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
