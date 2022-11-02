ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association setting up Field of Flags

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring all veterans in its Field of Flags installation. The association is placing individual flags at Union Point Park for specific veterans with a tag with the name of the veteran, their branch of service, and their campaigns served.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Board of Elections: Always check your ballot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them. Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future

Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville multi-day event honoring Veterans starting November 4

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is holding a special event to recognize those from the area who served our country. From November 4-13, the City of Jacksonville will be holding the Veterans Tribute NC event. This event will feature activities like a Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 am on Western Blvd. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
PINK HILL, NC
WNCT

100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1.  A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Co. commissioners to vote on register of deeds appointment

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31. Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

25 year fight for justice; retired USMC MSgt and father of child victim continues to advocate for those impacted by toxic Camp Lejeune water

A series of town hall meetings began last week in Jacksonville and is moving around to areas near military installations across the country, addressing the years-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune, providing information for those impacted and introducing advocates for those people. Perhaps the man who has fought the longest...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
